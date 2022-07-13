‘I will die alone if I continue to live in this city’: Black man says Austin, Texas is one of the worst cities to date as a Black person

A Black man living in Austin is claiming that the city is one of the worst major cities to date in as a Black person.

The man, known as Julz (@backyardjulz) on TikTok, posted a video sharing his opinion. As of Wednesday, the video received about 132,000 views on the social media platform.

“I will die alone if I continue to live in this city…” Julz said in the video’s caption.

The video didn’t share much insight into why Julz believes dating in Austin sucks for Black people, but viewers seemed to share his sentiment.

“moved to Austin after I left Texas State. WORST DECISION OF MY LIFE! Immediately high tailed it up 35 back to DFW,” one viewer commented on the video.

“I live here too. Leaving as soon as I graduate w/ a stable career,” another user commented.

Someone else wrote, “Austin is not the city for doing anything while Black.”

In a comment on his video, Julz pointed to the 2020 U.S. census as evidence. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 7.8% of Austin’s population was African American or Black in 2020.

“Black ppl are the only ethnic group in Austin that is shrinking… lol it’s time for me to dip,” Julz wrote in another comment on the video.

Some users urged the TikToker to move to other major Texas cities with higher populations of Black people.

“come to Houston bro,” one user said.

“try Galveston,” another user suggested.

