‘Use flex tape’: Woman posts apartment leak from hell in viral TikTok

A TikTok creator posted an 8-second video of a leak in the bathroom of her apartment in Maryland. It’s gained 2.4 million views this week.

The entire video is of what looks like a burst pipe filling up the woman’s bathtub as she says, “This is crazy! This is crazy!” She wrote in the text displayed on the video, “Moving out of this dump.”

Within four days of being posted, the video has accumulated 102,000 likes. More than 3,000 comments were left on the video, many of them baffled by the situation and suggesting what the creator should do.

“Turn the water off, damn!” and “Use flex tape” were just some of the suggestions in the comments section. There were also requests for an update about how the situation was fixed. Users questioned the cleanliness of the water, too, calling it “Flint water” in the comments section.

The creator obliged and posted a part two video showing firefighters remedying the burst pipe. It seemed as though the creator was not able to turn the water off without their help. Viewers don’t see how the water was turned off but it took the help of three firefighters.

@alieshawims Reply to @youallmissedthejokeidiot This is Frederick Maryland @WillowdaleCrossings don’t ever move here ♬ original sound – Aliesha Wims

The video was seen over 813,000 times and gained over 27,000 likes. The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and Willowdale Crossings, her Frederick, Maryland apartment complex, for comment.

