On Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine. And today, the celebs found a way to make it about them.

Boldly matching the March 2020 “Imagine” energy, actress AnnaLynne McCord posted a video on Thursday that attempts to reason with Putin. “Dear President Vladimir Putin,” the Nip/Tuck star begins. “I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother you would have been so loved.”

She goes on to recite what appears to be some spoken-word poetry that is very focused on the idea that if only the 34-year-old McCord could have somehow been Putin’s mother, the world wouldn’t be on the brink of war.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

The reactions were about what you would guess for a celeb inserting themselves into world politics in the most cringe way possible. “We gotta ban poetry,” was one quote-tweeted suggestion.

we gotta ban poetry https://t.co/gmweYzGb3V — meg “Alana” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) February 24, 2022

The "i can change him" bitches are taking it to another level what the fuck is this https://t.co/S56VHbprSP — lin🎀⁺⁰ˣ¹⁼ (@lalailinn) February 24, 2022

Gal Gadot walked so Vanessa Hudgens could run so AnnaLynne McCord could….do whatever the hell this is. https://t.co/tgtOaFwkcx — Kristin Rose (@kristinroseaaay) February 24, 2022

she saw the AnnaLynne Mccord video… https://t.co/6KdhldANkn — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) February 24, 2022

Andy Cohen also did his part, posting an image of his morning Wordle with the word “Peace” displayed to his Instagram Stories. And John Cena tweeted that he could probably help matters, if only he could be a real version of his character Peacekeeper.

Once Putin sees Andy Cohen’s story, the war will be over pic.twitter.com/3rYNsE7wkt — Emily (@emilybernay) February 24, 2022

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022