On Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine. And today, the celebs found a way to make it about them.
Boldly matching the March 2020 “Imagine” energy, actress AnnaLynne McCord posted a video on Thursday that attempts to reason with Putin. “Dear President Vladimir Putin,” the Nip/Tuck star begins. “I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother you would have been so loved.”
She goes on to recite what appears to be some spoken-word poetry that is very focused on the idea that if only the 34-year-old McCord could have somehow been Putin’s mother, the world wouldn’t be on the brink of war.
The reactions were about what you would guess for a celeb inserting themselves into world politics in the most cringe way possible. “We gotta ban poetry,” was one quote-tweeted suggestion.
Andy Cohen also did his part, posting an image of his morning Wordle with the word “Peace” displayed to his Instagram Stories. And John Cena tweeted that he could probably help matters, if only he could be a real version of his character Peacekeeper.