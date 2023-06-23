‘Across the Spider-Verse’ editor confirms there are different versions of film in theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse overtook The Flash at the box office earlier this week, possibly signaling that the chaos around the Ezra Miller-led film had an impact on general interest.

Unlike The Flash, Across the Spider-Verse is a visual feast, and you have to see it a few times to catch all the details and callbacks. This week, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that there are at least two different versions of the film in theaters.

“I was wondering when people might start noticing…,” tweeted the film’s associate editor Andrew Leviton, referring to two shots of the scene where Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) asks Lyla (Greta Lee) to call for backup. In one version, she takes a selfie.

“I remember watching the selfie,” wrote @balisonqs. “It was opening week.” A week later, they say they watched it again in theaters and it was the non-selfie version.

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

Another fan pointed out a collider scene in which Spot (Jason Schwartzman) has different dialogue.

the spot also has slightly different dialogue in that hologram flashback before he uses his own collider, in the version i watched he says "-which would… not be good" but in the most widespread version online he goes "oh what the heck" — Tapu (@tapurambles) June 22, 2023

We reached out to Leviton for comment. It’s not clear how many different versions of ATSV exist yet, but more examples have been posted.

I WAS GONNA BRING THIS UP



There's a bunch of altered scenes and line changes in ATSV. One I caught was Ben Reilly having two different jokes when he grabs miles lol https://t.co/AUb7vTMCNG pic.twitter.com/HFRqmni07G — Tesso🕸️ (@Tesso_dan) June 22, 2023

This is certainly a chaotic choice for a multiverse movie, one that was delayed multiple times during the pandemic. In Vulture‘s recent behind-the-scenes piece on the animation work that went into ATSV, four animators who worked on the film alleged that more than 100 artists left the project due to long hours and ongoing revisions and rewrites, and that executive producer Phil Lord was the source of much of this chaos.

They also allege that Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third and final film, is definitely not coming out in March 2024.