‘So cheap and so good’: Starbucks worker shares 60 cent drink in viral TikTok, sparking debate

People online are divided about a Starbucks employee’s cheap drink hack.

TikToker and barista Shay (@imshayyyyyy2) posted a viral video encouraging people to order a drink that should run them under a dollar at the coffee chain.

“Starbucks drink for 60 cents,” Shay says in the video.

She goes on to tell people exactly what to ask for in their order, while showing how the drink gets made.

The beverage is quite simple, Shay tells Starbucks-goers to ask for a venti water with peach juice. She proceeds to add a good amount of peach juice into the cup as the base ingredient and then fills the large cup with water and ice.

As she takes a sip of her creation, Shay refers to it as, “so cheap and so good.”

The TikTok has more than 2 million views on the video-sharing app and is one of Shay’s many drink hack videos.

A number of people in the comments section kept coming for Shay, however, saying she was wrong and that the drink would actually cost closer to $5.

“Why are you getting these people hopes up…. Gonna be mad when I hit them with a custom Tea,” one person said.

A few people pointed out that pricing is different across “corporate” versus “licensed” Starbucks locations.

“Kroger, Target and Barnes and Noble have different policies. Licensed vs Corporate. Her Kroger (Starbucks) allows it so get over it lol,” a commenter aimed to explain.

Others found it amusing that so many commenters were mad about the hack video. “Not the corporate [Starbucks] barista gang finna pack you out,” one wrote.

“Yall are coming for her as if it’s coming out of your paycheck calm down corporate,” another urged.

One person said that the baristas are “defending a company that would fire them tomorrow and replace them the same day.”

In a follow-up video, Shay proved the “it’s actually a custom tea” haters wrong and showed what she puts into the machine to ring up the beverage. Instead of clicking the custom tea button that charges $3.95, she chooses “ice water” and “add tea base.” The grand total on the screen is $0.54.

But at least one person benefitted from the hack: “I got it and it was .86 ITS SO GOODDDD,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @imshayyyyyy2 via TikTok comment.

