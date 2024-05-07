‘Open up the door’: This unreleased Billie Eilish song has become an epic coming-out anthem

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

All over TikTok, women are coming out and sharing their formative queer experiences. With a little help from Billie Eilish.

The sound

Accompanying a slowed-down pulsing pop beat, a woman sings the lyrics: “Open up the door, can you open up the door.”

And for many of the women under this sound, the door in question is a route to becoming a more authentic self.

The sound has been used a whopping 46,000 times, and most of the videos using this sound involve a woman lip-syncing while sharing profound moments from their youth that made them realize that they were sapphic.

Examples include wishing they were a boy so they could date girls, saying things like “if she were a boy, I’d have a crush on her” and having all-consuming “friend” crushes which, when reflected upon, weren’t actually platonic after all. Statements which, looking back, really gave the game away a little bit.

These experiences ended up being so universal, a number of LGBTQ+ creators participated with their own “door-opening” experiences, like Avery Cyrus, Peyton Coffee, and Soph Mosca.

Where’s it from?

This sound is a remixed, slowed-down portion of CHIHIRO, an as-of-yet unreleased song by Billie Eilish that will form part of her third studio album.

As the name implies, the song is dedicated to the character Chihiro in Spirited Away, a Studio Ghibli film which, in itself, is also rumored to have LGBTQ+ undertones.

Sound off

In November 2023, Billie Eilish came out as bisexual, saying: ““I’m physically attracted to [women]. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

And in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish confirmed that some songs on her new album will focus on her sexuality journey.

So, it feels right that this song has become a gentle coming out anthem before it’s even actually been released in full.