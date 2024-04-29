‘Head in a mess’: Meet the Montana Boyz, who just revived this old country hit by lip-syncing to it over and over

When it comes to a TikTok sound, its impact is usually measured by the huge number of people participating in the trend.

But this new trend by rootin’ tootin’ trio the Montana Boyz is a little different. The three committed country men, named Kaleb Campbell Winterburn, Kade Wilcox, and Mark Estes, have discovered their niche online—by repeating the same sound, over and over again.

Because why change what works, right?

The sound

The formula of their videos are pretty simple. Each and every one involves the Boyz lip-syncing the following country lyrics:



“I’m one number away from calling you / I said I was through, but I’m dying inside / Got my head in a mess, girl I confess / I lied when I said I’m leaving and not coming back.”

And that’s pretty much it.

Sometimes, they include hand gestures while other times, they simply let the camera spin around as they lip-sync the lyrics with enviable enthusiasm whether it’s the first or tenth time they’ve done it—although at this point, we’ve officially lost count.

At this point, they’ve done it pretty much everywhere: From Las Vegas, to the BFFs podcast studio, to the CMTs, and even a senior citizen home.

In some cases, it looks like the Boyz even managed to rope some others into lip-syncing the now-classic song, including Bryce Hall, Kristin Kavallari, and Brianna LaPaglia.

Where’s it from?

The most random thing about this trend is that the song isn’t affiliated with the Boyz in any way. It was released as a single in 2018 by country musician Luke Combs, and subsequently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

It was a hit at the time, and now the Montana Boyz single-handedly revived the song, it’s become a hit in a new way, as TikTokers and celebrities alike lip-sync their hearts out.

Sound off

Off the back of their viral fame, the Montana Boyz got invited to the CMT Awards. But in a conversation with Billboard, they revealed their one, deceptively easy tip for going viral.

“Just send it, you know, just press post,” they said. Modest words from our favorite cowboys.