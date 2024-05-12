Couples are taking date night inspiration from TikTok’s ‘Paint Your Partner’ trend

In a post-lockdown world, couples are constantly innovating activities to pass the time together at home. Board games, LOST rewatches, bread making, bread eating, the possibilities are endless.

However, the latest couples trend involves some acrylics, a canvas, and a strong sense of humor about your physical appearance. The #PaintYourPartner trend has racked up hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The concept involves couples setting aside time to paint each other’s portraits, not revealing the results until completion.

The beauty of it, like any creative activity, is the wild range of talent involved and the ensuing final product, meaning you get some equally skilled results like this:

And some wildly different results like this:

Then there are the downright disastrous results:

The lesson here is to proceed with caution if you don’t necessarily possess the artistic skills of your partner. No word yet on if this activity has led to any explosive breakups. Either way, if you and your sig need an activity for this evening, there’s a sale going on at Michael’s right now.

