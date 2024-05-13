Who Livia Voigt, the world’s youngest billionaire?

Forbes recently released their list of this year’s billionaires and one name on the list has gained a lot of attention. Livia Voigt, just 19 years old, is among the wealthiest and most influential people, without many knowing her story.

Here is how the teen ended up being not just one of the wealthiest people in the world but the world’s youngest billionaire.

Livia Voigt’s background

Livia Voigt is a 19-year-old Brazilian native and granddaughter of Werner Ricardo Voigt. He founded WEG with partners and fellow wealthy businessmen Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

Hoje a homenagem vai para este exemplo de pessoa: Werner Ricardo Voigt, o W de WEG. Apaixonado por inovação e eletricidade, comandou a tecnologia utilizada na empresa, sempre inspirando as pessoas ao seu redor com sua humildade e dedicação. 💙 #WdeWEG #Homenagem #MuseuWEG pic.twitter.com/amCgxoLDLW — Museu WEG (@museuweg) September 8, 2020

Werner passed away in 2016.

Werner Ricardo Voigt uno de los tres fundadores de WEG fallece en Brasil https://t.co/McQAwUjRCT pic.twitter.com/3Qvq0GkOre — REFRINOTICIAS (@Refrinoticias) June 22, 2016

WEG is one of Latin America’s most prominent manufacturers of electric motors, transformers, generators, and more.

Even though she’s just a teenager, Livia is one of the largest individual shareholders in WEG. She doesn’t hold a seat on the board or any executive position at the company at this time, with good reason—her age.

What does Livia Voigt do?

If you’d think a young billionaire would have a bustling career, think again. At 19, Livia Voigt continues her studies, majoring in psychology at an unknown Brazilian university.

Livia Voigt, 19, has been crowned the world's youngest billionaire as she makes on average a whopping £125,000 a day since she was born.Her name now appears alongside A-listers like Taylor Swift and Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/0xvufTGuyj — ADOGEB (@ADOGEB_LTD) April 6, 2024

Livia lives with her sister, Dora Voigt, who also makes the list at 26 years old. The sisters live near other family members in Florianópolis, Brazil. The two are among 18 heirs to the company in total.

Shareholders Eduardo Voigt Schwartz and Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes — cousins to the sisters — also make the Forbes list.

What is Livia Voigt’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Livia Voigt’s net worth is estimated to be $1.1 billion and rising.

VEJA NO PORTAL MULHER AMAZÔNICA



Bilionária mais jovem do mundo é brasileira; conheça Livia Voigt



Leia em: https://t.co/coIJoY3lWH



NOS SIGA NAS REDES SOCIAIS



@portalmulheramazonica_am (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/a6aHxTPfjd — Portal Mulher Amazônica (@MulherAmazonica) April 2, 2024

Livia Voigt’s personal life

Forbes also claims that Livia Voigt is single. The 19-year-old student billionaire has not publicly been in a relationship, and there is not much more information to find in her since-deleted social media channels.

