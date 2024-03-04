mason ramsey grown up new music walmart yodel boy

People on TikTok are realizing Walmart ‘Yodeling Boy’ Mason Ramsey still makes music—and it’s actually quite good

We've watched Mason Ramsey's rise from singing in Walmart to his newfound TikTok fame, where users are shocked by how good his new songs are.

Allie Hayes

Posted on Mar 4, 2024

Y’all remember “Yodeling Kid” Mason Ramsey, right? Walmart. Hank Williams. Cowboy hat. 2018. Ringing any bell?

Okay, so for those not in the know: back in 2018 a video of young aspiring singer Mason Ramsey went mega-viral after someone recorded his performance yodeling  “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams inside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, IL. 

From there, the young singer took off in popularity on the internet, with many singing (yodeling?) his praises, and the world at large becoming quick fans of his unique voice. As a direct result of his rising stardom, he was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in a Burger King commercial, and even performed with Lil Nas X at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Mason was out of the public eye for a bit, then came back into the spotlight in 2022 for a different reason than his music—he was going viral on TikTok courtesy of the videos he posted of himself working at a Subway restaurant:

@king.asante

The comeback we all needed! #masonramsey #yodelingwalmartkid #country #yodeling #asantemadrigal

♬ Before I Knew It – Mason Ramsey

However, what some internet enthusiasts may not realize is, in the time since his viral debut, Mason is still actively making music, and is even signed with record labels Atlantic Records and Big Loud.

His most recent release, Falls Into Place, came out Oct. 20, 2023:

@tlw113

@Mason Ramsey #masonramsey #walmartkid #yodeling #allgrownup #foryou #viraltiktok #viralsinger #timeflies

♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

But his new music didn’t stay a secret for too long, as several viral videos on TikTok have done the work of alerting all of us to Mason’s continued talent. Specifically, many users on the platform seemed to be shocked by how marvelously nostalgic his most recent work, “Blue Over You,” sounds and feels, despite his age (he’s only 17!):

@swaglastsforever

Never thought I would relate to this kid #fyp #foryou #canada #wlw

♬ blue over you – Mason Ramsey
@verboten.intern

Insane character development

♬ blue over you – Mason Ramsey
@graciereid_

THIS SONG HAS ME FEELING SOME TYPE OF WAY LEMME TELL YOU #fyp #blueoveryou #masonramsey

♬ blue over you – Mason Ramsey
@fuegostine

This song could’ve been released decades ago if you asked me before knowing it was only released days ago #musicrecommendations #songsuggestions #masonramsey #musictok

♬ Blue Over You – Mason Ramsey
@not.burts.bees.knees

new favorite song

♬ blue over you – Mason Ramsey
@daniarribere

WHAT #masonramsey #yodelingkidinwalmart #fyp

♬ blue over you – Mason Ramsey
@slatermanzo

Literally goosebumps first time i heard the audio.

♬ blue over you – Mason Ramsey

If you like what you hear and are interested in listening to more of Mason’s new music, be sure to check out his TikTok account, where he posts a lot of his newest music.

*First Published: Mar 4, 2024, 12:18 pm CST

