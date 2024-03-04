People on TikTok are realizing Walmart ‘Yodeling Boy’ Mason Ramsey still makes music—and it’s actually quite good

Y’all remember “Yodeling Kid” Mason Ramsey, right? Walmart. Hank Williams. Cowboy hat. 2018. Ringing any bell?

Okay, so for those not in the know: back in 2018 a video of young aspiring singer Mason Ramsey went mega-viral after someone recorded his performance yodeling “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams inside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, IL.

From there, the young singer took off in popularity on the internet, with many singing (yodeling?) his praises, and the world at large becoming quick fans of his unique voice. As a direct result of his rising stardom, he was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in a Burger King commercial, and even performed with Lil Nas X at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Mason was out of the public eye for a bit, then came back into the spotlight in 2022 for a different reason than his music—he was going viral on TikTok courtesy of the videos he posted of himself working at a Subway restaurant:

However, what some internet enthusiasts may not realize is, in the time since his viral debut, Mason is still actively making music, and is even signed with record labels Atlantic Records and Big Loud.

His most recent release, Falls Into Place, came out Oct. 20, 2023:

But his new music didn’t stay a secret for too long, as several viral videos on TikTok have done the work of alerting all of us to Mason’s continued talent. Specifically, many users on the platform seemed to be shocked by how marvelously nostalgic his most recent work, “Blue Over You,” sounds and feels, despite his age (he’s only 17!):

If you like what you hear and are interested in listening to more of Mason’s new music, be sure to check out his TikTok account, where he posts a lot of his newest music.