Reports that Capri Sun is phasing out pouches for bottles is ruining childhoods everywhere: ‘Should be ILLEGAL’

The term “ruined my childhood” gets thrown around a lot these days, but there are a select few instances where it’s completely accurate.

Was there anything better than lunch at summer camp? You were parched from a long relay race or something dumb and outside and couldn’t wait for that cool, refreshing pierce of your Capri Sun pouch.

The unwrapping of the straw, the challenge of the puncture—the effort made that first sip extra sweet. Meanwhile, your friends across the table were sitting there, soft and weak, sipping from a bottle of Mondo or Kool-Aid Jammerz or something that took no effort to open. No effort at all!

Capri Sun changes from pouches to bottles

Well, “the man” at Capri Sun has decided that pouches aren’t “skibidi” anymore. Yesterday, snack rumors and news account Snackalator revealed that Capri Sun would begin rolling out their beverage products in bottles—common bottles!

Capri Sun is coming for the adults with new bottles that will be arriving in stores soon!



These got announced for the upcoming NACS show and are 12oz bottles in three flavors to begin.



No more poking straws and hoping it doesn't shoot back at you. 😅



Are you excited for these? pic.twitter.com/BjWZrCw3mE — Snackolator (@snackolator) August 28, 2024

As stated, the bottles have been prepared for NACS, a convenience store trade show. While no official announcement has come from Capri Sun just yet, the company has prepared the beverage not just for 12oz individual bottles but also 96oz bottles for the fridge, which just feels wrong. Capri Sun is not for that!

Thus far, the bottles contain three flavors: Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler. Et tu, Pacific Cooler?

This is all forcing us to confront an inconvenient truth: can Capri Sun stand on its own as a beverage? Was it all about the experience? Is this like the Medieval Times to-go menu? Time shall tell.

Social media reacts to the Capri Sun change

As you might imagine, the Internet is taking this as unwell as you’d expect.

I feel like it’s not an exaggeration to say this is one of the most shocking product changes in the history of food & beverage. pic.twitter.com/FgI0WrhPA2 — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 29, 2024

Capri-sun without the pouch and the straw you poke through https://t.co/LkLJAhuRYd pic.twitter.com/33prvVFrEt — Billy 🪩 (@_billyreid) August 29, 2024

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Not a soul in the world:



Capri Sun: hey we got rid of that one thing that made our drinks iconic pic.twitter.com/uMKIkjqrjF — greg (@greg16676935420) August 29, 2024

Drinking Capri Sun out of anything other than a deflated piece of tinfoil with a miserable excuse for a straw deserves jail time. — ✭☆𖦹𐌀ꌗꃅ𖦹☆✭ (@mdrnlifeisrbsh) August 29, 2024

putting capri sun in a bottle should be ILLEGAL https://t.co/vukElMM5mK — IcyVert (@IcyVert) August 29, 2024

children today will never feel the true power of making a caprisun flip phone 😔 https://t.co/Cr5kzD5D02 pic.twitter.com/NRWxCoj5YA — rachael burke (@thatsso_rachael) August 29, 2024

The size of a capri sun pouch is a part of what makes it fun—a firm reminder of the ephemeral quality of life.



Being able to gulp it would simply highlight the fact that they’re not actually they good lol https://t.co/5e9gCgvr1k — Lord Thayer (@LordThayer) August 29, 2024

If Caprisun was publicly traded I’d short it with my entire life savings for this travesty of a product redesign pic.twitter.com/sEDCXn0HG1 — chel$ea (@chelsssseeeea) August 29, 2024

If you're not jamming a straw into a pouch, are you even really drinking a Capri Sun? pic.twitter.com/LvQQRyP4d6 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 29, 2024

Capri Sun is moving away from pouches and into bottles @KFCBarstool @KFCradio



Presented by @drinkcann. Head to https://t.co/gOj2VHMOJo and use code MAN20 for 20% off of your order of Cann & get a free Roadie 6pk sampler pic.twitter.com/Mw0Ssls4pp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 29, 2024

back in my day Capri Sun used to have straws, but not anymore because of poke https://t.co/I2nz199diC — hot patootie (@culchie_spice) August 29, 2024

When I see a Capri-Sun without the pouch and the strawpic.twitter.com/LTorv3xvER https://t.co/Ol0NaISsmp — LADbible (@ladbible) August 29, 2024

When my future kids ask about old Capri Sun https://t.co/neJ1j0aZCQ pic.twitter.com/6GbQde4elx — Eli Gottsegen (@eligottsegen) August 29, 2024

As of this article, pouches of Capri Sun are still very much available, so seek thee a Market Basket and start hoardin’, fellow pouchies!

