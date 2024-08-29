Reports that Capri Sun is phasing out pouches for bottles is ruining childhoods everywhere: ‘Should be ILLEGAL’

The term “ruined my childhood” gets thrown around a lot these days, but there are a select few instances where it’s completely accurate.
Was there anything better than lunch at summer camp? You were parched from a long relay race or something dumb and outside and couldn’t wait for that cool, refreshing pierce of your Capri Sun pouch.
The unwrapping of the straw, the challenge of the puncture—the effort made that first sip extra sweet. Meanwhile, your friends across the table were sitting there, soft and weak, sipping from a bottle of Mondo or Kool-Aid Jammerz or something that took no effort to open. No effort at all!
Capri Sun changes from pouches to bottles
Well, “the man” at Capri Sun has decided that pouches aren’t “skibidi” anymore. Yesterday, snack rumors and news account Snackalator revealed that Capri Sun would begin rolling out their beverage products in bottles—common bottles!
As stated, the bottles have been prepared for NACS, a convenience store trade show. While no official announcement has come from Capri Sun just yet, the company has prepared the beverage not just for 12oz individual bottles but also 96oz bottles for the fridge, which just feels wrong. Capri Sun is not for that!
Thus far, the bottles contain three flavors: Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler. Et tu, Pacific Cooler?
This is all forcing us to confront an inconvenient truth: can Capri Sun stand on its own as a beverage? Was it all about the experience? Is this like the Medieval Times to-go menu? Time shall tell.
Social media reacts to the Capri Sun change
As you might imagine, the Internet is taking this as unwell as you’d expect.
As of this article, pouches of Capri Sun are still very much available, so seek thee a Market Basket and start hoardin’, fellow pouchies!
