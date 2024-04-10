The first trailer for the ‘Joker’ sequel is here, and Lady Gaga fans already have all the memes

The highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, just received its first trailer, and fans are beyond excited.

What to expect from Joker: Folie à Deux

The story is set to follow closely after the events of the first film, with Joaquin Phoenix returning to reprise his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.

After going on a rampage in Gotham and ending up in Arkham Asylum at the end of the first film, that’s where we find Joker now—but the clown prince of crime won’t be alone this time, with Lady Gaga joining the cast to star as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again-off-again, obsessive girlfriend.

In the short teaser, we see the lovebirds meet, fall in love, and quickly diverge into chaos, with some absolutely stunning cinematography showcased throughout—particularly in the very final shot, which has been a topic of admiration online since the moment the trailer dropped.

Focus on Joaquin.

Pull focus to window.

Gaga draws perfect smile.

Pull focus back to Joaquin.

Joaquin moves head.

Joaquin smiles perfectly.



You are in the hands of fucking professionals. pic.twitter.com/d2ulFFR5fc — kyle alex brett (@kyalbr) April 10, 2024

What is a jukebox musical?

However, the most intriguing part of the pitch by far is that, as reported, the film is set to be a “jukebox musical”—meaning it will be a musical created by using a majority of preexisting songs, rearranged to fit the narrative story.

Outlets have reported as many as 15 songs expected in the film, though which tunes will be included are not yet known, and—oddly enough—this first teaser trailer doesn’t showcase any of the songs.

This appears to follow a recent pattern wherein musicals conceal the fact that they’re musicals in their marketing material (think the recent Mean Girls remake) in order to not distance any anti-musical fans.

Lady Gaga and Joker 2 memes

Either way, given the nature of the film, this still has fans of Lady Gaga excited, as this will be her first musical role since 2018’s A Star is Born. (Fans came up with many memes about that role, too.)

Naturally, these fans took to X to share their funniest reactions. Here are just a few of the most popular:

Not Lady Gaga writing this on Joker's face pic.twitter.com/w3xnG92nKg — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 10, 2024

lady gaga on the set of Joker 2:

pic.twitter.com/qUiel8P7N1 — leon (@skyferrori) April 10, 2024

Whoever thought of casting Lady Gaga in a psychological thriller x musical was a fucking genius! Joker 2 is literally the movie she was born to star in. Every step in the trajectory of her career has led to this moment. — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) April 10, 2024

La La Land for people on SSRI’s https://t.co/efmvXJYSPd — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) April 10, 2024

Joker 2 audiences being divided into hardcore comic fans and Lady Gaga fans pic.twitter.com/WqJA0ZLKtC — popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 10, 2024

Lady Gaga on her press tour for the joker pic.twitter.com/WRRumDjXAV — 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 2, 2024

Only talk to me if it’s about Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker Folie à deux pic.twitter.com/XkJkMEssiK — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) April 10, 2024

I hope Joker 2 is amazing and a bunch of incels involuntarily become huge Lady Gaga fans — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) April 10, 2024

lady gaga explaining the plot of joker 2 pic.twitter.com/KRyWvT9WBL — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 2, 2024

So, there you have it! Be sure to catch Joker: Folie à Deux when it hits theaters this October and, in the meantime:

Me liking every tweet about lady gaga joker 2 pic.twitter.com/W1LQOiLXox — Gktu (@goktu1324) April 10, 2024

