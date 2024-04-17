‘It’s beyond me’: Zendaya has commented on whether or not we’ll see a ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 

There’s been quite a bit of drama around HBO’s smash hit Euphoria lately, but it’s not about competing cast members or a lack of interest—instead, it’s about whether there will be another season, period.

What’s the status of Euphoria‘s Season 3?

Given the success of the show, a new season seemed all but guaranteed, until Variety reported back in late March that production on season 3 was being delayed again—this time “indefinitely.” Though Deadline then went on to report that a 2025 release for the new season was “still the goal.”

From there, a spokesperson for HBO stated that, “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” which makes sense, given the breakout stardom of both Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, who’ve been booked and busy since season 2’s finale.

Zendaya finally speaks

This week Variety reignited the ever-present question while speaking with Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film, Challengers, asking the star if we can still expect to see Rue and her classmates back on our screens, and she very candidly responded, “I don’t know! I’m not in charge!”

Zendaya on if she wants a third season of "Euphoria": "If it's right for the characters, and everything turns out the way it should, of course." pic.twitter.com/vNRwqacEGQ — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024

She then went on to add more context when asked if she personally would like to see another season, stating, “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me.”

The internet reacts

Of course, fans of both Zendaya and the show had reactions to the clip, taking to X to share their thoughts on her comments:

this look says it all pic.twitter.com/tGw5jlWlfc — mizge (@mihailo____) April 17, 2024

she’s just tired of ppl asking her, it’s between sam and the hbo execs since he insists on writing everything himself it’s making everything difficult but it wouldn’t be if he had team with him — ً (@tylerduran21) April 17, 2024

“it’s beyond me” is crazy — tyler carey 𓄋 (@mimiscatalog) April 17, 2024

Ohhhhh you see her face at the end. She was NOT happy about that question. Can’t say I blame her! — Tea-mo-tay (@hollow_grace) April 17, 2024

That's it guys, it's a wrap. — Ksana (@bigarms4me) April 17, 2024

Whether or not there will ever be a third season of Euphoria remains to be seen, but until then—check out Challengers if you’re missing Zendaya.

