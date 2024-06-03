People online are dunking on Chipotle’s CEO after he suggests portion sizes aren’t getting smaller

It’s not often that the internet unifies over a topic, but Chipotle’s recent dip in quality and especially portion size has truly brought us together. Truly, Chipotle goers internet-wide have made their voices heard on the shift in Chipotle’s quality and generosity, with even Chipotle advocate Keith Lee speaking out about this startling turn of events.

Well, word travels fast across the information superhighway and now Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol has spoken to the controversy in a recent Fortune video.

“We never have (shrunken portions),” declares Niccol, which…

“If you come into the restaurant and you want a little more rice or you want a little more pico, all you got to do is kind of like —-” and Nicol gives a nondescript, vaguely knowing look. “And usually our guys and women give them a little more scoop.” Of course!

“We always want to give people big portions that get them excited about the food. It’s kind of who we are,” says Niccol.

Surely, the internet will be happy with this very specific, very tone-hearing (opposite of tone deaf) response, right?

Chipotle has never changed our portion sizes maybe your eyes changed sizes you piece of shit



-CEO of Chipotle — Jeremy Jorts Parody (@iLikeCatShirts) June 2, 2024

screen grab this so I can show it to the dude who makes my next burrito but the Chipotle CEO is full of shit pic.twitter.com/ohAD5L7AGw — I told them Spinal Tap first, Puppet show last (@TheDudeAbides) May 31, 2024

did not have the chipotle ceo trying to gaslight us on my 2024 bingo card — Abby⸆⸉🤍 ERAS LONDON (@afterglowabby_) June 1, 2024

The chipotle CEO making a tik tok about the portion sizes is hilarious. Like sir go on Undercover Boss if you wanna see some real shit lol — Jas. (@legendaryjass) May 31, 2024

I need that chipotle ceo video when I go to lunch today — David spence (@DdollasThe) June 3, 2024

the fact chipotle ceo had the audacity to say that portions haven’t gotten smaller😭 they will never see me again — A🥀 (@aaabbyy__) June 1, 2024

Well, those are the tweets. Let’s take a look at the on-camera responses. Surely those will be a parade of tearful “thank you sir”s.

Oh noooo, these patrons are roasting Niccol’s foolproof “disappointed shrug” approach! Well, let’s click on, as gratefulness surely awaits.

Ah well, Brian. At least you didn’t have to promise anything would actually get fixed! Feels like a win in the CEO book to me!

On the other hand, Niccol’s video has also yielded a very important observation.

Chipotle's CEO Brian Niccol looks just like Alistair Krei from Big Hero 6. It's crazy. pic.twitter.com/CluUPQQV8m — Ricky Tyree | 🎬 (@_RickyTyree) May 29, 2024

If there’s one thing Niccol has provided us larger portions of, it’s the gift of laughter.

