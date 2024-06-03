Infamous ‘Shooting Stars’ meme makes a triumphant return in this hyped-up remix

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

If you’ve been on the internet as long as I have, you get to see some memes getting a second lease of life. Going viral once is an achievement, and if it happens twice, it’s just a damn good piece of content. And that’s how I fell in love with “Shooting Stars” all over again.

The sound

If this remixed bop sounds familiar, that’s because it is. The fast-paced, synthetic, electronic tune of our childhoods is remixed with the sound of a man hyping us up. And it’s getting all the users of this sound hyped up too.

This sound is actually a pretty old one, and was first posted by Mufasa and the aptly-named Hype Man back in 2020. Mufasa is an internet personality who even has his own Fortnite emote, and as he danced alongside a moving car to the beat, history was made.

He said in the video description that he was “spreading good vibes,” and now the TikTok sound has been used 136,000 times, it’s safe to say he achieved goal.

Mufasa and Hype Man’s remix got a new lease of life this year thanks to fellow internet personality James Jones.

Also known as the “native uncle,” Jones used the sound as a backdrop for a Hoop Dance: A traditional Native American dance performed with hoops. The video, which was posted on April 4, has amassed 19.5 million views.

Where’s it from?

“Shooting Stars” was first released by synthwave group Bag Raiders in 2008. It was then released a second time in 2009 as a single, but it took until 2017 for the meme value of the song to really kick off.

The original version of this meme was crude edits to people falling through space, which soon became so popular, it was featured in a Katy Perry music video.

Sound off

@noahbeck never a dull moment on set (tag your trio ur hitting this w!!) ♬ original sound – James Jones

Inspired by Mufasa and James, netizens all over TikTok are spreading some good vibes of their own as they dance to this widely popular song.

Most notably, former Sway House member Noah Beck did his own iteration of the dance with Madelyn Cline.

Mufasa got wind of the trend on April 4, as he reposted his viral Reel on TikTok. He then had a cameo in another TikTok with dancer Jack Jones. Needless to say, the good vibes are spreading far and wide.