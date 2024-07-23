‘Destroy on sight’: Tesla’s Cybertruck just arrived in ‘Fortnite,’ and just like in real life, reactions are mixed

The Tesla Cybertruck has just launched in Fortnite and Rocket League.
If you’re like me, you get really excited when you see a Tesla Cybertruck in the wild. You instantly peer inside the tinted-but-not-tinted enough driver’s side window to see who has made this very expensive life decision, typically with a “yeah, that makes sense” reveal.
The Cybertruck makes its video game debut
Well, the wild is no longer the only place you can gawk at the enigma that is the Cybertruck. Epic Games has announced that they’re adding the Tesla truck to Fortnite.
The released Fortnite trailer on X already has 13 million views, so players are jazzed for this monstrosity to hit the platform, likely for a spectrum of reasons. Ideally, the digital version of the truck will be recalled far less, but I digress.
Fortnite players plan to target users in Cybertrucks
It’s likely the truck won’t be as bulletproof. However, you’ll still be able to make fun of folks who own one in game and—perhaps best of all—you’ll get to blow that sucker up without consequence!
If you love Cybertrucks (weirdo) but don’t play Fortnite (square), the Cybertruck will also be making its debut in the game Rocket League.
This all feels perfectly natural, as the Cybertruck has always looked like a car that belongs in a video game, though an extremely beta version. Hey, maybe it’s now in its natural habitat and encourage all other Cybertrucks to leave Earth to join it!
Gamers react on social media
Here’s what other users of social media have to say.
The car hits the online stores for each game on Tuesday, July 23. Unfortunately, no word on whether Tesla plans on giving the people what they actually want by putting the Cybertruck in Mario Kart. Come on, you know Waluigi would be all about that thing.
