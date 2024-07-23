‘Destroy on sight’: Tesla’s Cybertruck just arrived in ‘Fortnite,’ and just like in real life, reactions are mixed

The Tesla Cybertruck has just launched in Fortnite and Rocket League.

If you’re like me, you get really excited when you see a Tesla Cybertruck in the wild. You instantly peer inside the tinted-but-not-tinted enough driver’s side window to see who has made this very expensive life decision, typically with a “yeah, that makes sense” reveal.

The Cybertruck makes its video game debut

Well, the wild is no longer the only place you can gawk at the enigma that is the Cybertruck. Epic Games has announced that they’re adding the Tesla truck to Fortnite.

The released Fortnite trailer on X already has 13 million views, so players are jazzed for this monstrosity to hit the platform, likely for a spectrum of reasons. Ideally, the digital version of the truck will be recalled far less, but I digress.

Fortnite players plan to target users in Cybertrucks

It’s likely the truck won’t be as bulletproof. However, you’ll still be able to make fun of folks who own one in game and—perhaps best of all—you’ll get to blow that sucker up without consequence!

i propose a new fortnite rule: if you see someone in a cybertruck, you are now in a truce with everyone else in the lobby until they’re taken out. this repeats as many times as necessary until everyone that bought this stupid thing is gone. normal gameplay proceeds. https://t.co/jd93Jt11Ex — DAWNYAAAN 😈💕 TEAM SEAFOAM (@dawnyaaan) July 22, 2024

I can't wait to destroy every Cybertruck i see in Fortnight https://t.co/Rh7ksRiyOO — BassToad (@TheBassToad) July 22, 2024

I will make it my lifes mission to blow up every Cybertruck I see on the Fortnite Island. https://t.co/XMLotfzVSD pic.twitter.com/U2u93rrUbN — Austin (@cuzl_2) July 22, 2024

Can we all collectively agree to do whatever it takes to eliminate people who use the Cybertruck in Fortnite?



I’m talking like drop everything, I don’t care that you’re about to win, you need to destroy the dork that drives this ugly transphobia collab. https://t.co/v9fHXxl3kU — 🏳️‍⚧️Jax 🏳️‍🌈🔜 DENFUR (@Jax_The_Floof) July 23, 2024

Reminder that opinions are mine and mine alone.



Destroy on sight 🖕 https://t.co/5EiML1K6NK — 🏜️ Wreckin' Robby 💥 (@riftinrobby) July 22, 2024

If you love Cybertrucks (weirdo) but don’t play Fortnite (square), the Cybertruck will also be making its debut in the game Rocket League.

Drive the future.



CYBERTRUCK – TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/B5bH2wHlxk — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 22, 2024

This all feels perfectly natural, as the Cybertruck has always looked like a car that belongs in a video game, though an extremely beta version. Hey, maybe it’s now in its natural habitat and encourage all other Cybertrucks to leave Earth to join it!

Gamers react on social media

Here’s what other users of social media have to say.

Cybertruck in Fortnite is cringe, we already had greatness pic.twitter.com/R0NRM9U64c — Dave 🅱️reens (@BaldBreens) July 23, 2024

Buying the fortnite cybertruck just so I can report whoever kills me for harassment — Medjed (@TheAnomalocaris) July 23, 2024

Been seeing a lot of people complaining about the cybertruck coming to Fortnite. Don’t get it if you don’t want it. pic.twitter.com/lVu4gnlH7H — RPG445 (@SpartanSasuke) July 23, 2024

Fortnite added the smashed Cybertruck window into the game as a option 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rtnklGlBpm — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) July 23, 2024

Epic Games checking on how much money they made from the Cybertruck in Fortnite: https://t.co/xTNtHVTKia pic.twitter.com/CDNa1ElIIP — TheYellowInkling (@DaYellowInkling) July 21, 2024

The car hits the online stores for each game on Tuesday, July 23. Unfortunately, no word on whether Tesla plans on giving the people what they actually want by putting the Cybertruck in Mario Kart. Come on, you know Waluigi would be all about that thing.

