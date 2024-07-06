Is Chappell Roan’s style influenced by Miss Piggy? TikTok gathers the clues from her Muppet-inspired looks

Chappell Roan is one of the it-girls of the moment, so it makes sense that every single thing about pop music‘s newest girlie is being dissected. Without question, that includes fashion. Chappell has undoubtedly served plenty of looks already, despite it just being the beginning of her meteoric rise.
Chappell’s style merges elements of current trends with campy statement pieces to make eye-catching looks you can’t ignore. She also hasn’t shied away from discussing her influences, both musical and stylistic, which has endeared her to fans even more. After all, we love a girl who doesn’t gatekeep.
The Chappell Roan/Miss Piggy Connection, Explained
Some people have noticed Chappell’s fashion choices have quite a bit in common with the Muppets’ own it-girl, Miss Piggy.
Chatter about Chappell Roan’s sharing Miss Piggy‘s fashion sense has been around since a “Pink Pony Club” performance earlier this year. It picked up significantly, however, after she came out at Governor’s Ball in a Statue of Liberty outfit that—in a phenomenon that’s totally understandable and also inexplicable—brought Miss Piggy in Muppets Most Wanted to mind for many.
TikToker @rachleahx Broke Down The Evidence
In a series of TikTok posts, @rachleahx explained the many parallels between Chappell’s fashion choices and Miss Piggy.
@rachleahx Replying to @K Chappell Roan performing at Gov Ball gave us more evidence that her and Miss Piggy may actually be the same person (or muppett) #chappellroan #govball #misspiggy #muppets ♬ original sound – Thneed Girl
As she notes, the connection goes deeper than just a few similar outfits. She suggests that the different looks might be Easter eggs of some sort.
The TikToker referenced Chappell’s recent partnership with Subway and the breadcrumbs she dropped leading up to it.
After her performance, Chappell was spotted walking around the festival in an oversized black hoodie, making her look like the Evil Kermit (aka Constantine, the antagonist in Muppet’s Most Wanted).
Will there be more Miss Piggy-inspired looks?
Later that day, the image of her from the day that was spreading online was made her Instagram profile picture. While fans initially thought the singer was just trolling herself, it’s all getting a second thought now. For all these reasons, the TikToker believes there might be some kind of Chappell-Muppets collaboration on the horizon.
@rachleahx Chappell Roan’s look and performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon pulled even more Muppets similarities! #chappellroan #muppets ♬ Vivaldi "Four Seasons" "Spring" – harryfaoki
Is it just style inspiration or something more? Everyone wants to know more about the connection between Chappel Roan and Miss Piggy. We haven’t gotten any concrete answers just yet, but fans are keeping their eyes out and formulating their own theories accordingly.
