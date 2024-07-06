Is Chappell Roan’s style influenced by Miss Piggy? TikTok gathers the clues from her Muppet-inspired looks

Chappell Roan is one of the it-girls of the moment, so it makes sense that every single thing about pop music‘s newest girlie is being dissected. Without question, that includes fashion. Chappell has undoubtedly served plenty of looks already, despite it just being the beginning of her meteoric rise.

Chappell’s style merges elements of current trends with campy statement pieces to make eye-catching looks you can’t ignore. She also hasn’t shied away from discussing her influences, both musical and stylistic, which has endeared her to fans even more. After all, we love a girl who doesn’t gatekeep.

The Chappell Roan/Miss Piggy Connection, Explained

Some people have noticed Chappell’s fashion choices have quite a bit in common with the Muppets’ own it-girl, Miss Piggy.

Chatter about Chappell Roan’s sharing Miss Piggy‘s fashion sense has been around since a “Pink Pony Club” performance earlier this year. It picked up significantly, however, after she came out at Governor’s Ball in a Statue of Liberty outfit that—in a phenomenon that’s totally understandable and also inexplicable—brought Miss Piggy in Muppets Most Wanted to mind for many.

why did my boyfriend just ask, in reference to chappell roan, "is she intentionally copying miss piggy outfits?" my sweet boy that is the statue of liberty. like why is his only frame of reference for the literal statue of liberty miss piggy? like she's an icon sure but?? — overall great but a few minor details (@_bigredflag) June 11, 2024 @_bigredflag/X

TikToker @rachleahx Broke Down The Evidence

In a series of TikTok posts, @rachleahx explained the many parallels between Chappell’s fashion choices and Miss Piggy.

As she notes, the connection goes deeper than just a few similar outfits. She suggests that the different looks might be Easter eggs of some sort.

The TikToker referenced Chappell’s recent partnership with Subway and the breadcrumbs she dropped leading up to it.

After her performance, Chappell was spotted walking around the festival in an oversized black hoodie, making her look like the Evil Kermit (aka Constantine, the antagonist in Muppet’s Most Wanted).

chappell’s profile picture 😭 pic.twitter.com/81MkaGBfKd — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) June 11, 2024

Will there be more Miss Piggy-inspired looks?

Later that day, the image of her from the day that was spreading online was made her Instagram profile picture. While fans initially thought the singer was just trolling herself, it’s all getting a second thought now. For all these reasons, the TikToker believes there might be some kind of Chappell-Muppets collaboration on the horizon.

Is it just style inspiration or something more? Everyone wants to know more about the connection between Chappel Roan and Miss Piggy. We haven’t gotten any concrete answers just yet, but fans are keeping their eyes out and formulating their own theories accordingly.

