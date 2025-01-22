Advertisement
Fans speculate what’s in 4-minute longer ‘Nosferatu’ extended cut—while the girlies thirst over life-size Count Orlok cutout

‘nosferatu was 2h 12mins of a beautiful horny girl yearning for an ugly man’

text 'the extended cut of 'nosferatu' is only 4 minutes longer. Read our review' and four screenshots from the movie

Fans are abuzz over the revelation that the extended cut of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is only four minutes longer than the theatrical release, sparking both amusement and debate online over what has been added to the film.

Eggers’ Nosferatu has been highly anticipated since its announcement, with fans eager to see the acclaimed director’s vision for reimagining the iconic vampire tale, released in cinemas in the United States on Dec. 25, 2024. Known for his atmospheric and historically detailed films like The Witch and The Lighthouse, Eggers’ approach to horror has set a high standard for his followers.

The dark remake of the 1920s horror classic has just hit digital platforms, with physical editions—including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD—set to follow on Feb. 18, 2025.

Fans react to the extended cut of Nosferatu

The extended cut of the film has become the butt of jokes online, as fans question what scenes have been extended or added with such a minuscule amount of footage added. Speculation and memes about what has been added to the film have made the rounds on social media, with users joking the additional scenes consist of “‘that’ scene” and “4 more minutes of freak nastiness.” Despite the humor, the overall excitement for the film’s home release remains high.

Nosferatu extended cut reaction, text reads, 'Nosferatu extended cut is only a couple minutes longer instead of 3 hours long' with a video of an old man looking sad and tearing up.
@rippy669/X
Nosferatu extended cut reaction, text reads, 'original vs extended cut' with side by side Snapchat photos of a man before and after with text that reads, 'He ain't do nothing but step back (rofl emojis)'
@rippy669/X
Nosferatu extended cut reaction, text reads, 'nosferatu extended cut neeeeeddsss 2 include this scene somehow' with a video of the original Count Orlok loading empty coffins onto a cart.
@sspiriorum/X
Nosferatu extended cut reaction, text reads, 'the 4 minutes:' with an AI-generated photo of a Nosferatu-like person holding an old camera with his feet sticking straight out to the viewer.
@sspiriorum/X
Nosferatu extended cut reaction, text reads, 'nosferatu was 2h 12mins of a beautiful horny girl yearning for an ugly man'
@anah3ta/X

The girlies are thirsting over the life-sized Count Orlok cardboard cutout

With the digital release of Nosferatu comes merchandise for the film, which includes a “life-sized” cardboard cutout of Count Orlok himself—although as some fans have noted, at only 6 feet tall, the $45.95 cardboard cutout is actually around six inches shorter than 6’4” tall actor Bill Skarsgård’s Count in his heeled costume boots.

The cutout has generated its share of attention. While some poke fun at the height issue, others are delighted by the opportunity to bring a part of the movie into their homes.

Nosferatu cardboard cutout meme, text reads, 'I don't know what's funnier to me, that focus is selling a life-size cardboard cutout of Orlok, that people want it, that it costs 50usd without shipping or that it's actually smaller size than he would be in life'
@honeylegion/X
Nosferatu cardboard cutout meme, text reads, 'sorry babe the life-size cutout of Count Orlok stays in the room during sex, he likes to watch'
@honeylegion/X
Nosferatu cardboard cutout meme, text reads, 'You're not you when you're hungry' and shows a screenshot of the website to order the standee.
@mr_tab/X
Nosferatu cardboard cutout meme, text reads, 'me at home with my life-size Count Orlok cutout' and a photo of a man excited to have a cardboard cutout of a beautiful singer.
@mr_tab/X
Nosferatu cardboard cutout meme, text reads, 'Me to my Nosferatu life-sized Count Orlock cutout on night 1' with a screenshot of a woman looking up at her partner from the ground.
@owen02_/X
Nosferatu cardboard cutout meme, text reads, 'When I get mad I’m gonna chew on my life-size cutout of Count Orlok'
@owen02_/X

What’s in the Nosferatu extended edition?

Fortunately for enthusiasts, the home release promises more than just a (slightly) lengthier runtime: it includes the theatrical and extended versions, an audio commentary from Eggers himself, deleted scenes, and a wealth of bonus content sure to satisfy even the most devoted fans.

For the most part, Eggers and social media are being quiet about what was added to the extended edition of the vampire film, though the director did discuss an alternate opening to the movie in an interview with Esquire UK, which was posted on their YouTube channel on Dec. 31, 2024.

In the interview, Eggers said, “The first shot is a funny one because it’s one of those annoying things for film dorks because it’s not in the movie. It’s a really cool shot, we really like the shot but where it was intended it was actually ruining some tension to know that Bill was around when we needed to keep him more mysterious. But if you wish to purchase the Blu-ray, it is in the extended version of the film.”

Despite the brevity of the extended cut, the combination of Eggers’ reputation and the additional bonus content ensures that Nosferatu will continue to make waves among fans and critics alike.

