Woman’s ‘caveman skincare routine’ horrifies dermatologists and viewers alike—but is she just rage-baiting?

A TikToker’s so-called “caveman skincare routine”—which involves not washing her face for months—has kicked off conversations about natural beauty, misinformation, and ragebait.

Tia Zakher (@tiazakher) claims the visible flakes and discoloration on her face are part of a healing process as her skin”rebuilds its barrier” without any interference. But dermatologists and estheticians are warning that this approach could instead lead to serious skin issues, or worse, are accusing her of staging a stunt.

What is the caveman skincare routine?

In one of her viral clips, Zakher explained, “What you’re seeing is dead skin that’s gonna flake off eventually while new healthy skin forms underneath.” She claimed her skin is in a transitional healing phase as it rebuilds its natural barrier after years of over-exfoliation.

Notably, Zakher says she avoids all skincare products, which includes water. “I’m just letting my barrier rebuild itself naturally,” she said. Her goal, she said, is to train her skin to shed on its own without external help. In an April 23, 2025, TikTok video, she referenced retention hyperkeratosis, a condition where dead skin cells build instead of shedding, as part of her skin’s healing.

In another video, viewed over 2.8 million times since it was posted two days ago on April 28, she responded to a comment asking “what’s on your face?” with a lengthy text caption over a video. The text reads, “Dead skin cells piling up because my skin’s shedding cycle was disrupted for a long time from years of overpicking and removing texture manually. My skin used to rely on picking to “exfoliate.” When I stopped, my skin had to learn how to shed on its own. All the dead cells that should have shed naturally over time have built up temporarily. The thick, flaky look, is a normal part of resetting my barrier.”

“It’s called ‘retention hyperkeratosis’ when skin holds onto dead cells instead of sheding them immediately. It looks bad temporarily, but it’s fixable and part of healing with patience if I don’t force it off.”

Is this a fungal infection, or is she trolling?

However, her claims have stirred widespread skepticism. Many TikTok users pushed back in her comments, referencing medical definitions to debunk her approach. One viewer wrote, “As someone who went through the depths of depression and didn’t wash my face for almost 2 weeks. I can confirm, this doesn’t happen to typical skin.”

Many others pleaded with Zakher to see a dermatologist. An esthetician commented, “[I’m] a licensed esthetician and i hate to say it but thats not how skin works.. this is definitely a fungal infection or dermatitis.”

Accusations of attention-seeking were also rampant. Some even suggested that Zakher might be faking the entire routine. Ideas included applying makeup or a clay mask to mimic skin damage.

“It is PROVEN that your skin barrier is NOT gonna ‘rebuild’ on unwashed dirty skin. Healing a skin barrier involves not using harsh/active ingredients. Impurities and dirt ONLY irritate making it WORSE,” said @liannee.xo in the comments of one of Zakher’s videos.

Experts weigh in on whether no skincare is skincare (it’s not)

Medical professionals also joined the conversation. Allergist Dr. Rubin told followers that although he couldn’t diagnose Zakher over social media, the “caveman method” is generally not recommended.

“That’s essentially where you get this buildup of dead skin cells, oils, bacteria, and potentially fungus that cause this greenish-yellow plaque,” Rubin explained in his reaction video. He noted that while a temporary product detox can help identify allergic reactions, completely avoiding facial cleansing risks a condition known as dermatosis neglecta. He emphasized, “I never tell people to stop doing every single thing and don’t even wash your face.”

Dermatologist Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, meanwhile, questioned the authenticity of Zakher’s visible skin damage. In a video breakdown, she speculated that Zakher could be wearing makeup or clay to fake a rash. “It would be highly unusual to get something like tinea faciei from not washing your face,” she said, citing the suspicious rash pattern.

Is this ‘caveman method’ a wellness trend or ragebait?

As the backlash grows, so does the debate around TikTok wellness culture trends. Zakher may genuinely believe in her naturalistic skincare journey. However, many viewers suspect she’s exaggerating (or fabricating) her experience for virality.

Whether her intentions are sincere or not, her videos have once again highlighted how easily misinformation can spread under the guise of “natural living.” With over 11.2 million likes across her videos, the line between her personal health journey and public spectacle continues to blur on social media.

Zakher hasn’t responded specifically to the accusations of rage-baiting the caveman skincare routine for views. But if nothing else, her story is a powerful reminder that viral skincare advice, no matter how confidently presented, shouldn’t replace evidence-based dermatological care.

@tiazakher did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

