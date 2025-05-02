The worst pizza in America? These states are topping the list (literally)

A viral thread on X launched a debate on which state has the worst pizza and inspired users to post the worst pies you’ve ever seen. Some spots are out there serving cold shredded cheese on top of the sauce, or slapping on slices of American cheese, or seem to have no cheese at all. Others have too much crust or toppings that should be illegal.

The photos that X users posted to back up their arguments may kill your appetite. Fairly warned.

The tweet that launched a thousand pizza roasts

People started revealing these pizza crimes to the world on April 29, 2025, after X user @octopuscaveman asked for it.

“People always argue over which state has the best pizza,” he said. “I want to know who has the WORST pizza in general. I’ve got my pick but I want to see what you think.”

If your timeline was hit with a sudden wave of crusty atrocities within the past couple days, it might satisfy you to know that the OP regrets their choices. After picking Texas as his worst pizza state for being a “real meemaw’s take on a pizza kind of place,” he soon changed his mind after seeing just how bad it can get out there.

“Well my apologies to Texas. Turns out super doughy, under-sauced hamburger pizza is just the tip of the sh*tty pizza iceberg,” he wrote. “My God the stuff you poor people put up with out there lol.”

State your worst pizza

When most people think of pizza, the first examples that come to mind are the New York style slices or the Chicago deep dish. There have been decades of debate over which is best, but now you can witness the worst.

One top contender has to be Pennsylvania. Multiple horrors came out of that state, with none more nauseating than Altoona-style pizza. Some learned about the culinary horror after Luigi Mangioni was arrested in that town, and the blow hasn’t softened with time. This place tops their sauce-slathered hunks of bread with American cheese slices.

If you really love any and all kinds of cheese, however, maybe that’s not so bad. What you’ll really hate is the sight of Rhode Island-style pizza. Where in god’s name is the cheese? What do you mean they serve it cold?

According to one recipe, there is supposed to be grated Romano cheese mixed into the sauce. You might just need a microscope to find it.

Multiple states also apparently put a proper amount of cheese on, but don’t melt it. In Ohio, their square slices covered in cold shredded mozzarella and pale pepperoni led X user @lizrd_454 to deem it “Worse than any school lunch pizza imaginable.”

West Virginia makes a similar abomination.

Speaking with the Daily Dot, @octopuscaveman agreed that the Altoona pie sounds like the worst of the worst.

“I honestly feel it’s a little unfair to rank pizzas I haven’t had but there’s just no way Altoona style could be any good,” he told us. “I had no idea how crazy some places are.”

Despite how they may look, he said that he’d still be willing to try any state’s pizza if given the opportunity. After all, sometimes you can’t judge a pie by its crust.

“The Ohio valley, Rhode Island and Altoona style definitely look the worst but maybe they’re fantastic. I’ll definitely try them when I get the chance.”

Dishonorable mentions

If you’re not yet in a full Italian-style rage, there are plenty more unappetizing examples to choose from. In Washington State, Seattle’s getting way too creative with their toppings and especially their crust, which is either abstract expressionist or looks like an everything bagel.

Some may prefer that to Indiana style pizza, where the crust manages to look like a graham cracker that’s both under and overcooked.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, they describe the crust as “cracker-like.” We’re not going to make the obvious joke here, but you feel free.

Nebraska might be okay on the crust, but needs to calm down with the ground beef. Your pizza looks gray. That is the wrong color, Nebraska.

Our condolences if you live in one of these states, but rest assured, it can get worse. In Sweden, they’re putting bananas on their pizza with the pineapple. They also enjoy using seafood like salmon as toppings.

This is the one pizza that @octopuscaveman said he would never put in his mouth.

“I think the only one I wouldn’t even try is the Swedish pizza someone posted with bananas on it. No thanks.”

