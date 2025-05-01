Artists are calling the [untitled] music app the best thing since torrenting

A sleek new app called the [untitled] music app is quietly taking over creative circles, especially among producers and independent artists. Launched quietly in 2023 and currently available only on the Apple App Store and the web, the platform combines the file-sharing functionality of Google Drive with the audio quality of SoundCloud, only with tighter encryption and a built-in sense of artistic ownership. Now, the [untitled] app is climbing the App Store charts and gaining praise for helping musicians securely store, share, and promote unreleased work without having to give up control.

Featured Video

It has a 4.9-star rating with over 6K reviews on the App Store and is currently #2 in the Music category.

[untitled]

[untitled]

Advertisement

App developer Sin Titulo Inc. raised $22.6 million from a variety of angel investors and publicly launched on the App Store on Aug. 2, 2023. According to its website, there are currently over 100K monthly active users on the platform.

How does the [untitled] music app work?

That’s the appeal of [untitled]: not just storage, but serious security. The app reportedly uses the same level of encryption tech as Dropbox and SoundCloud, and partners with a top cybersecurity firm to protect musicians’ unreleased work. After several high-profile leaks in recent years, including unreleased tracks from Kanye West and Frank Ocean that ended up for sale on the dark web, artists are understandably cautious.

There’s a feeling that this is the app for artists, by artists. Its iPhone-shot ad shows it in the hands of real producers who’ve worked with names like Solange, Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, and Kevin Abstract.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Android users, however, the app is currently unavailable in the Google Play store, with no details about when it will ever be made available… Though X user @Jasp3r_0 claims to have spoken with the folks at [untitled] and said the Android version is on its way.

Artists and fans react to the app

@Jasp3r_0 tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing their love for the music app. “Whoever created this app is a Top 3 human being of all time.”

Advertisement

Folks in the comments rushed to find out about the app and what it is used for, which has evolved since its first release to include sharing new, raw music with audiences. As some people have noted on X, this is bringing music back to torrenting days. It also makes it so that when you own your music, you actually own the files and not just the space on your device where the music has the potential to exist.

“I yearn to torrent and have my 25k song library back,” one X user wrote in the replies.

Advertisement

@ludwigABAP tweeted, “this app ([untitled]) basically repackaged uploading/downloading mp3s (and the concept of actually owning your music) and made discoverability be based on sharing links.”

“It’s been blowing up for weeks and weeks, which really tells me that 1. children yearn for the internet they never knew (where every piece of content wasn’t just streamed), 2. revisiting old tech with a modern twist just keeps working,” they noted.

this app ([untitled]) basically repackaged uploading/downloading mp3s (and the concept of actually owning your music) and made discoverability be based on sharing links



it’s been blowing up for weeks and weeks, which really tells me that 1. children yearn for the internet they… https://t.co/Qa8vnY4pFq — ludwig (@ludwigABAP) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like any hot app that gains traction through the creative underground, [untitled] is already inspiring some serious tech envy. It’s giving early SoundCloud vibes: something built for utility, not just a fun app to mess around with. But the exclusivity is part of what’s driving the hype.

Still, not everything’s perfect. Some musicians have asked for more collaboration tools, or better integration. But most seem content just knowing their tracks are finally safe.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.