The ‘Side Shot Nominate 6’ trend is taking over Instagram—here’s what it actually means



A new trend known as Side Shot Nominate 6 is sweeping Instagram, but what is it?

What is Side Shot Nominate 6?

The concept behind this trend is super simple. Participants post pictures of themselves showing their side profile and then tag six friends they think should continue the trend.

The whole thing picked up steam after @bigbangpictures1 created the prompt on Instagram’s “Add Yours” feature in late April. Since then, people across Instagram and TikTok took note of the rising trend, either by adding their own side shots or drawing attention to it.

Although Gen Z primarily spearheads this trend, it’s very reminiscent of many other trends that have gone around numerous social media platforms over the years, particularly in terms of nominating a set number of friends to keep things moving, much like a chain letter. The recent USC Speak Your Mind challenge on TikTok is one example.

Is Side Shot Nominate 6 just for sports?

“Guys help what does side shot nominate 6 mean,” @grassisgreenerovahere wrote in a TikTok that’s been viewed over 407,400 times. “i thought it was just for sport players?”

@grassisgreenerovahere isn’t the only one who mistook the trend for being sports-centric. Many people have been using sports or action shots when posting, but, as the name suggests, any side shot will ultimately do.

The trend in action

Here are a few examples from Instagram for a better idea of what Side Shot Nominate 6 looks like in action.

How can I do the Side Shot Nominate 6 trend?

If you’re tagged in the challenge, or if you come across an Instagram Story or Reel that has the sticker for Side Shot Nominate 6, you just tap “Add Yours” and post a picture or video of your own. You’re also meant to tag six of your friends when you do so, in order to keep the trend going.

Once you see the sticker on somebody else’s Instagram post, you can also tap on the profile pictures underneath the trend name to check out what everyone else who is participating is posting.

Alternately, you can always just head on over to TikTok and hop on the trend of posting about the trend instead.

