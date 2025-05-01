‘Would you be able to get over this?’: Woman discovers boyfriend weighs his poop daily in a Rugrats bowl, asks if she should dump him

When Redditor u/SafeStudio1531 moved in with her boyfriend, she expected some quirks. What she didn’t expect was to discover her boyfriend’s ‘poop scale,’ along with a Rugrats-themed bow and a spreadsheet of bowel movements. Her post on r/self went viral after she revealed her boyfriend had been weighing his poop daily for over a year, racking up over 22,000 upvotes and 5,500 comments in 10 days. She sought advice: Should she break up with her boyfriend after discovering he weighs his poop in a Rugrats bowl every day?

She thought he was just health-conscious, until she found the ‘poop scale’

The Redditor explained that she had been dating her boyfriend for two years and recently moved in with him. At first, she believed he was just deeply invested in health and fitness. He worked out daily, logged every calorie, and followed nutrition trends religiously. Although his habits sometimes got on her nerves, she described him as “genuinely sweet” and emotionally supportive.

However, cohabiting revealed a different picture. His wellness obsession intensified over the last year. She began noticing disturbing behavior, like when she ate a small bite of his fruit leather, only for him to react angrily. He weighed the remainder on a kitchen scale to “correct” his calorie log. Although unsettling, she let it go.

Everything changed the day she returned home early from work and went into the bathroom

On the bathroom counter sat a digital scale with a Rugrats-themed bowl featuring Tommy Pickles. The Redditor picked it up and immediately noticed a faint smell of poop. Nearby was a spray bottle of avocado oil and a paper with numbers that looked like weight logs.

Initially, her boyfriend claimed the setup was for his sick chinchilla. But she wasn’t buying it, especially since the weights ranged from 0.25 to 1.5 pounds. That’s when he broke down and admitted the truth: He had been weighing his bowel movements for the past year.

According to his explanation, the process helps him track how efficiently his body digests food. He sprays the bowl with avocado oil to prevent sticking, holds it under himself in the toilet, and dumps the contents in the toilet afterward. She wrote, “I don’t know, it was f*cking weird.”

He insisted the practice is not uncommon on certain weightlifting forums he frequents. Nevertheless, she admitted she felt disturbed and slept on the couch. She ended her post asking, “Would you be able to get over something like this?”

Reddit calls out red flags—and a possible disorder

The replies flooded in, with many Redditors urging her to trust her instincts. Others zeroed in on his emotional reaction and secrecy, suggesting deeper issues may be at play.

Crucially, several users pointed out that his behavior might signal disordered eating, specifically orthorexia nervosa, which is an obsession with eating healthy food that becomes unhealthy. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, orthorexia often involves extreme dietary control and compulsive behavior around food and digestion.

While not officially recognized as a clinical diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual DSM-5 TR, it’s increasingly acknowledged by mental health professionals.

His fixation on caloric precision, emotional outbursts over a snack, and now the poop-weighing ritual painted a concerning picture. One commenter noted, “You can weigh yourself before and after you poop for that information.

This was a very ritualistic, obsessive, and bizarre process. I’m telling you right now, as a recovering anorexic, I think he’s possibly struggling with eating disorder like behavior. Possibly orthorexia. Eating disorders often have a lot to do with control and anxiety at the root. I’d try and encourage him to start talking to a therapist that has some knowledge of disorders like EDs and OCD.”

For more information about eating disorders or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Eating Disorders Organization. (link: https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline

