When Utah-based waxer Rachel (@turboweezy) posted a TikTok about feminine hygiene and waxing etiquette, she didn’t expect it to become a viral sensation. But with over 37 million views, the blunt advice clearly resonated. In the video, filmed during her lunch break, she delivered a blunt breakdown of what she sees in her waxing studio, along with dos and don’ts that every woman should know. While the video drew some criticism, many women agreed with the creator, and thanked her for her honesty surrounding waxing etiquette and feminine health.

On April 23, 2025, Rachel shared a video on her TikTok account. Titled “feminine hygiene & waxing,” the video featured Rachel in her car on a lunch break between clients. In the video, she explained how, as a waxer, “you realize not everyone grew up with the same knowledge of feminine hygiene as you.” She adds, “you have to take care of the extra bits and goodies that are downstairs when you’re a woman.”

Rachel then explained what she meant more specifically, beginning with the importance of wiping front to back. “Your feces is smearing into your discharge, and it’s all the way up the front of you. Obviously this has a smell, but it’s also severely unhygienic and is introducing a lot of bacteria into the area.”

She also said that women need to be exfoliating their whole bodies with a loofah or a washcloth. In addition, having a long, sweaty workout right before a waxing appointment is bad waxing etiquette. More intimately, Rachel also said she knew when clients were sexually active before their appointments. “When we pull the strip, you lose control of that area in your pelvic floor for a few seconds. It comes out,” she emphasized. “Everything will be out on the table.”

“I’m trying to be educational, I’m not trying to shame y’all. People literally don’t know,” she said. She reiterated that falling asleep, farting on the table are all natural functions that she doesn’t particularly mind. But, “the things you can control you need to control,” she concluded. “This is your health.”

“A sentence I’d never thought I’d hear in my entire life”

The video went viral, garnering over 37.5 million views, 5.2 million likes, and nearly 65,000 comments. The most popular comments reacted to the detailed and compelling nature of Rachel’s hygienic recommendations.

This included commenters looking to buy a loofah that the creator referenced in the video. “The way I ran to search silicone loofah,” one comment read. “Do I get waxes? No. Did I watch the whole thing? Yes,” read another. “Your feces is smearing into your discharge is a sentence I never thought I would hear in my entire life,” another comment read.

Other comments agreed with other points Rachel made in her video. “Showering before a wax seems like common sense,” one comment read. “Leaving the gym and going to get waxed is insane,” related another.

‘Some of you guys are so judgmental’

Rachel’s video also drew criticism, though most negative comments seemed to be deleted from the creator’s account. “Some of you guys are so judgmental in these comments. Not everyone has a loving, involved family,” one comment read. “We both know which community this message is directed at…” another said. Still others made their own videos responding to Rachel’s content, asserting that separate wipes for one’s front and back is just as hygienic as wiping back to front.

Rachel made two follow-up videos. They explained that her initial video was not meant to shame people, but out of love and sharing information for a healthier and better self. “Education is a privilege a lot of women don’t have,” she communicated.

The real deal with waxing and feminine hygiene

Many women don’t know about feminine hygiene, which is likely why Rachel’s video went viral and sparked so much discussion. According to Healthline, women should make a habit of washing their vulva (the outer parts around their vagina) with warm water or mild soap (though soap isn’t necessary).

In addition to washing the vulva, women should be washing the anus and the area between the vulva and anus every day. The recommended and most hygienic way to do this is “front to back,” as Rachel’s video suggests—otherwise, bacteria from the anus can spread to the vagina, which can cause bacterial infections.

It’s also important not to schedule a workout before a wax. “Come in tidy, like brushing your teeth before a dental exam, but more along the lines of prepping for your annual exam at the gynecologist,” said Shobha Tummala, founder and CEO of East Coast hair-removal chain Shobha, in a piece about waxing by Glamour. “Wiping the area of other natural—and completely normal—bodily fluids like discharge is appreciated as well.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @turboweezy via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

