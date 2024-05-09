‘Digitine’: TikTok’s celebrity-blocking spree has begun

Everyone loves the Met Gala. The glitz! The glamour! The outfits! The Wintours! However, this year’s event has pushed some on TikTok to say “no more.”

“Let them eat cake” uttered model and influencer Hayley Kalil, done up like a pile of fruit at this year’s Met Gala. In response, TikTok user @ladyfromtheoutside took to the ‘Tok:

What is a ‘digitine’?

“It’s time for the people to conduct what I call a ‘digital guillotine’.’ A ‘Digitine’, if you will. It’s time to block all the celebrities, influencers and wealthy socialites who are not using their resources to help those in dire need.” Since we, the people, gave these celebs their platforms, we can also take it away, she argues.

The video continues with a demonstration of the first digitine victim, Kalil. And like all of history’s best revolutions, the people are inspired.

“Already done! I love this,” chimed in one TikTok user.

“Yup, I blocked Haylee Baylee, Tom Brady, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian,” commented another.

Others simply shared their excitement, saying, “LET’S GO!!”

Which celebrities are being blocked in the ‘digitine’?

Folks across TikTok have begun compiling and sharing their lists of celebs and influencers they’ve marched to the digitine.

It’s a regular 1789 France out there:

Taking celebrities to the digitine isn’t a joyful experience for all, but @pretendsociologist admits that it may be a necessary one.

Time will tell if the “Digitine era” will prove effective. I guess we’ll only know for sure once we are all following only Napoleon’s account. That dude’s a walking thirst trap.

