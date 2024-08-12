Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: why new VP pick Tim Walz has the support of the Swifties , a woman’s longstanding beef with the chain restaurant Chili’s , some disturbing allegations against millionaire YouTuber MrBeast , and a woman who found a creepy extra space in a new house.

🎶 POLITICS VS POP CULTURE

Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz immediately activated the Swifties

Walz is just like the rest of us – he struggled to get Eras Tour tickets, too.

A woman on TikTok says that her beef with the chain restaurant has become a part of her lore.

📹 YOUTUBE DRAMA

Former MrBeast employee claims solitary confinement stunt video violated the Geneva Convention

The allegations stem from a solitary confinement challenge filmed for his channel.

Finding extra storage space in your new house should be a bonus, but a viral TikTok shows that not all extra space is created equal.

Conservatives say Harris-Walz rally didn’t have American flags. But is it true?

Conservatives say Harris-Walz rally didn't have American flags. But is it true?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

