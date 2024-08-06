‘I’m glad I’m not the only woman’: Woman says she’s been beefing with Chili’s for almost a year

Chilli’s can do some pretty amazing things. The restaurant can feed a family of six for just $30. However, the restaurant chain has its downsides, too. Customers have been left disappointed in the past over things like a lack of silverware and being left without a server for 45 minutes. But Caroline Founty (@carolfounty) would probably argue that she has it the worst.

In a viral TikTok, Founty breaks down her epic, year-long saga of her pursuit of a Chilli’s Chicken Crisper shirt. Her video has amassed 526,900 views.

It all started in September 2023. Founty says she won a Twitter giveaway for the item. At the restaurant’s request, she says she direct messaged the Chilli’s account her address and shirt size. Founty says she was so excited and “told everyone in [her] life about this shirt.”

But her excitement began to fade when, a month later, there was no Chili’s shirt to be found, she continues. In turn, Founty says she messaged the account to ask if the giveaway was a “lie.” She says the restaurant told her it just hadn’t sent the package out yet.

‘A year in the making’

A few months went by. Founty says she deactivated her Twitter account and forgot about the Chili’s shirt entirely. In February of 2024, she says a co-worker reminded her about the Chili’s shirt. So she reactivated her Twitter account and sent another message to Chilli’s. “I asked for 3x. So I basically said, if you guys weren’t prepared to do a size-inclusive giveaway, you probably shouldn’t have done a giveaway like […] period,” she says.

This didn’t garner a reply until March 2023. Founty claims Chilli’s apologized and promise to look into it. Another month then went by, she says, and nothing. At this point, Founty says she had a back-and-forth with Chilli’s. That culminated in it asking for Founty’s email to give her a digital gift card, she recalls.

But this promised gift card never materialized, and by the time it got to June 2024, Founty had had enough. “I’m like, ‘Guys, if you’re not gonna do something […] just like, Don’t say you’re gonna do something, and then don’t do it.’ Like, a digital gift card is pretty easy to execute.”

“At this point,” she adds, “this is my lore, this is my personality.” As of Wednesday last week, Founty claims that Chilli’s messaged her with more apologies and promises of a merch box to make up for it. But she didn’t believe them, until a box arrived. “This has been almost a year in the making, so can’t wait to see what a year’s worth of time and some poor social media team’s sanity is worth,” she says.

In a follow-up video, Founty shares her Chilli’s haul. She received a Chill’s winter sweater, two Chilli’s caps, a “Welcome to Chilli’s” blanket, a Chilli’s yeti, a Chilli’s scarf, and two unmarked Chilli’s gift cards.

But there was just one problem. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s cool, but I’m still disappointed I didn’t get a shirt,” Fousty adds. “But I’m not complaining because we finally at least have an end to this story. “

Founty and Chilli’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

