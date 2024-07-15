‘I must be old cause I have ever only heard where a kid can be a kid’: Woman finds ‘inappropriate’ Chuck E. Cheese cup at Goodwill

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing off a strange children’s toy she discovered while shopping at Goodwill.

Controversial kids toys are a common topic of discussion on the internet. For example, one parent inspired debate after showing off a children’s playset that resembled an office, featuring spoken phrases like “let’s circle back to that” and “per my last email.” Another claimed that a children’s toy she bought at Walmart contained references to drive-by shootings and the abuses of the Catholic Church.

Now, TikTok user Heather (@cosmicdealheather) says she’s discovered an “inappropriate” Chuck E. Cheese cup—and it’s led to her developing a conspiracy theory about it.

What is this Chuck E. Cheese cup?

In a video with over 3.8 million views, Heather says she found a Chuck E. Cheese cup in a bin at Goodwill. This is a promo cup that was sold at the store, she says.

The “inappropriate” part of the cup comes in where one can place their straw. While use in-store would have a child placing their straight straw behind Chuck E. Cheese, re-use at home could have someone placing a bendy straw in front of the mouse—resulting in an image that some may find inappropriate.

This may be one of the reasons why the cup was pulled, she speculates. As evidence, she cites the fact that the design of the mouse is inconsistent with other products of the same time period, and that the cup contains a slogan that appears not to have been used by Chuck E. Cheese.

Heather’s “conspiracy” is that this cup is from a time when the company was figuring out new branding, and that these cups were released as a stop-gap between two different eras of the company.

“That’s my deep dive on the inappropriate Chuck E Cheese cup,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users offered their opinions on the cups while sharing their own conspiracies.

Some questioned whether “Where Kids Rule” was ever in use by Chuck E. Cheese. While Heather says she was not able to find the claimed registered trademark, it appears that the company did occasionally use that phrase in branding, as can be seen in the first issue of Chuck E. Cheese Magazine in 2004. The last page contains the phrase “Chuck E. Cheese’s Where Kids Rule!”

Others simply expressed their shock about this situation.

“Yo I think you found a Chuck E. Cheese promo cup from a parallel universe or the just used unused merchandise,” said a commenter.

“‘Where kids rule’ is a Burger King Kids Club slogan, but the Kids Club ended in 1999. I wonder if they made the cups, found out it was an existing slogan, and had to halt production,” suggested another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chuck E. Cheese via email and Heather via Instagram direct message.

