‘There was a time when Panera You Pick Two was … $5.99’: Customer says Panera has doubled their prices, calls out ‘Panera Math’

Food prices in the United States have gone up dramatically. While official numbers say grocery store price inflation peaked in July of last year, internet users have noted that prices at their local stores increased at a much higher rate—and have not gone down since.

For example, one user claimed that the same order from Walmart costs 27.5% more today than it did in 2020. Another did a similar test with Target, finding that the same order from the store was 42% more expensive today than it was in 2021.

These price increases can also be found at restaurants, as recently demonstrated in a viral video from TikTok user Chris (@chrisp.md). In a clip with over 1.2 million views, Chris calls out Panera for increasing the price of its “You Pick Two” deal.

“There was a time when Panera You Pick Two was, wait for it, $5.99,” he says. “Does that even compute?”

“You know there’s girl math? There’s Panera Math now,” Chris says later in the video. “You take what you think the market value is for the thing, and you just, like, double it.”

For context, commenters said that the prices of their “You Pick 2” choices, which can vary based on selection and location, ranged from around $11 to $18 during recent visits.

While Chris’ video is clearly humorous in tone, commenters took the idea and ran with it, detailing their own experiences with the famous chain.

“Literally Panera isn’t even something I want anymore cause of the price,” said a user.

“I agree! I dare add a drink and it was $20 for lunch,” alleged another. “I’m sorry?!”

“Panera thinks their food is something special for sure,” stated a third. “Half a sandwich and salad is $15.00. I about fell over.”

Additional commenters simply voiced their qualms about Panera’s food in general.

“I heard someone say it’s just overpriced hospital food and I can’t unthink that,” recalled a user.

“I stopped eating there several years ago because the quality dropped but prices like doubled,” offered a second.

“I’ve had a [gift card] from panera for a month and don’t even care to use it,” shared a further TikToker. “panera has gone down food wise too.”

