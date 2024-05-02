‘I’ve been through multiple tires’: Man issues warning about buying Tesla after he finds out how much tires cost

Tesla has gone from a minor company to a major player in the car space in an incredibly short time. Although the company only launched production of its Model Y vehicle in 2020, it has since become the best-selling EV on the market, with 1,211,601 recorded registrations across 2023 alone.

However, while the cars may appear futuristic, they can still face the same issues as non-EV cars—and some that appear to be unique to Tesla. For example, one TikTok user claimed that they accidentally locked themselves in the car with no AC. Another cited issues with the screen that controls much of the car.

This is not even mentioning the host of problems that have come with the release of the Cybertruck, ranging from computers that stop functioning after taking the vehicle through a car wash to a truck bed cover that simply stopped working. Tesla recently had to recall all of the 3,878 Cybertrucks it has sold due to a fault with the accelerator pedal.

Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing his own Tesla experience and the high cost associated with it.

In a clip with over 33,000 views, TikTok user Antrell (@techbyantrell) warns that replacing a Tesla tire may be more expensive than one thinks.

“If you’re considering buying a Tesla, one thing that you need to be aware of is that the tires cost about $600 and you cannot get them repaired,” he states.

The reason for this, he says, is that Tesla employs a unique tire to “keep the sound from coming into your car.”

“Every single time you get a hole in your tire or nail or anything, instead of getting it plugged, you have to buy a whole new tire, which costs you $600,” he shares. This cost is per tire.

Immediately, some commenters expressed disbelief.

“Yes you can brother. We cut out a piece of the foam,” offered a user.

“Don’t know what tires you’re buying or who you take it to but…. Yes you can get them repaired. Discount tire is the go to,” stated another.

However, Antrell was quick to follow up his video with another showing evidence of the replacement.

This video also reveals that Antrell owns a Model Y Performance, which many commenters note has a higher price per tire than other models.

Still, discussions on Reddit note that, while this price may be expected for a repair of this nature, there are cheaper options available if one does not buy directly from Tesla.

“All I’m trying to do is help the next person that may buy this car, thinking that because the car got cheap within the last couple of years and everything about it is gonna be cheap, because it’s not,” he says in the follow up. “That’s all I’m trying to do.”

Later in the video, he adds, “If you’re buying the type of tires that you’re supposed to have on the car, they’re going to cost $600. They’re going to cost $500, $600. They’re not gonna be $300.”

Commenters still believed there were cheaper options.

“Naw you can definitely get them cheaper,” detailed a user. “We have the same car you just paying more for the brand name of the tire.”

“Buy a warranty with discount tire. It’s cheaper than one tire and it protects all four,” suggested a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Antrell via email.

