‘F u Yogurtland’: Yogurtland applicant spends $30 on Uber to get to job interview. The hiring manager didn’t show up

A job applicant looking to get hired at Yogurtland took a $30 Uber ride to get to the interview, only for the manager not to show up.

The TikTok video documenting the sad episode comes from user Toby (@littledrummerboy). In it, the creator forlornly stares into the camera, with a long on-screen caption that details the situation.

It reads, “Me staring at the Yogurtland employee who just told me the hiring manager who was supposed to do my interview didn’t show up after I spent $30 on Uber, was in emotional distress bc I forgot my resume, and had a severe tummy ache.”

The caption accompanying the video sums up: “No job interview for me. f u yogurtland.”

Job interviews alone can be very stressful, so viewers didn’t shy away from letting their thoughts about the no-show manager be known in the comments.

“Employers that flake on interviews deserve to have no one work for them. I got ghosted for a zoom interview because ‘we liked the person before you,'” one person wrote, before adding a plot twist. “Then that person ended up not working out and they begged me to set up another interview.”

Another recounted an incident in which a hiring manager asked the applicant if they were in the right place when they showed up for the interview.

“Once had a Goodwill interview person not remember my interview was that day and he asked, as he held my resume, if I had the right address.”

“A few months ago I applied to like 10 places,” someone else remembered. “Only got 1 call back n when I showed up the manager just didn’t come in n I had to walk of shame out.”

“I had a phone interview hang up on me when I answered [one] time,” yet another recalled, “and when I called the store they wouldn’t answer.”

“I had this happen to me. Blocked all their contacts straight away, went about my day and enjoyed it,” someone replied, adding. “You deserve to be respected.”

