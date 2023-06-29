job applicant speaking with caption 'me staring at the yogurtland employee who just told me that the hiring manager who was supposed to do my interview didn't show up after I spent $30 on Uber, was in emotional distress bc i forgot my resume, and had a severe tummy ache' (l) Yogurtland building with sign (c) job applicant speaking with caption 'me staring at the yogurtland employee who just told me that the hiring manager who was supposed to do my interview didn't show up after I spent $30 on Uber, was in emotional distress bc i forgot my resume, and had a severe tummy ache' (r)

‘F u Yogurtland’: Yogurtland applicant spends $30 on Uber to get to job interview. The hiring manager didn’t show up

'Employers that flake on interviews deserve to have no one work for them.'

Posted on Jun 29, 2023

A job applicant looking to get hired at Yogurtland took a $30 Uber ride to get to the interview, only for the manager not to show up.

The TikTok video documenting the sad episode comes from user Toby (@littledrummerboy). In it, the creator forlornly stares into the camera, with a long on-screen caption that details the situation.

It reads, “Me staring at the Yogurtland employee who just told me the hiring manager who was supposed to do my interview didn’t show up after I spent $30 on Uber, was in emotional distress bc I forgot my resume, and had a severe tummy ache.”

no job interview for me. f u yogurtland

The caption accompanying the video sums up: “No job interview for me. f u yogurtland.”

Job interviews alone can be very stressful, so viewers didn’t shy away from letting their thoughts about the no-show manager be known in the comments.

“Employers that flake on interviews deserve to have no one work for them. I got ghosted for a zoom interview because ‘we liked the person before you,'” one person wrote, before adding a plot twist. “Then that person ended up not working out and they begged me to set up another interview.”

Another recounted an incident in which a hiring manager asked the applicant if they were in the right place when they showed up for the interview.

“Once had a Goodwill interview person not remember my interview was that day and he asked, as he held my resume, if I had the right address.”

“A few months ago I applied to like 10 places,” someone else remembered. “Only got 1 call back n when I showed up the manager just didn’t come in n I had to walk of shame out.”

“I had a phone interview hang up on me when I answered [one] time,” yet another recalled, “and when I called the store they wouldn’t answer.”

“I had this happen to me. Blocked all their contacts straight away, went about my day and enjoyed it,” someone replied, adding. “You deserve to be respected.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toby via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 29, 2023, 3:39 pm CDT

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

