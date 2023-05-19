’19 people hoping at least one will survive’: Job applicant says company asked her to come to ’emergency orientation’ in 1 hour, hired 19 others during job interview

When starting a job, it can be tempting to ignore any red flags that present themselves. After all, finding a job in today’s market is notoriously difficult, with users on TikTok claiming they’ve sent hundreds of applications and received no responses.

While some users have shared red flags they noticed after they quit their job, another user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting a red flag-laden job interview that led to her leaving the job before it even started.

In a video with over 185,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Paulina (@iwannabepaulina) tells the whole story.

“I had a phone interview and the lady said, ‘Oh, well we’re doing…’—she hadn’t even told me I’d got the job yet—she told me…’If you’re hired, we’re doing an emergency orientation in an hour,’” Paulina recalls. “I said, ‘In an hour?!’”

Paulina then says that the emergency orientation apparently came about because the hiring manager did many phone interviews that day and hired “about 19 people.”

“19 people?!” Paulina says in disbelief. “I said, ‘Nah, I’m okay. I’m all right.’”

“I said, ‘Let me ask you a question. What is your turnover rate?’” she continues. “She was like, ‘Well, it’s not good.’ I said, ‘I’m good, boo. I’m all right.’”

In the comments section, many users agreed that Paulina’s experience was full of red flags. Others took to the comments to tell their own, similar stories.

“Or if they say ‘We’re a family here, we offer flexible schedule,'” one user wrote. “Means they expect u to cover for other employees & work more that you were hired for.”

“One time I applied, interviewed, onboarded, started, and quit all in the same day,” another shared.

“Some guy I interviewed with wanted me to get on the phones that same day, no paperwork nothing,” said a third. “I about ran out of there.”

“If they call you the same day as you do the app or the next day baby don’t do it,” advised an additional TikToker. “If they are hiring weekly don’t dooooo itttt.”

We’ve reached out to Paulina via TikTok direct message.