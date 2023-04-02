‘Bojangles slander?????? This is new’: Woman roasts ‘worst fast-food places,’ sparking debate

Fast food is a hotly debated topic online. No matter where you go on the internet, you’re likely to find users duking it out over which fast-food places are the best, and which are the absolute worst.

Now, TikTok user J Mist (@iamjmist) has decided to throw her hat in the ring with her definitive worst-of list for fast-food restaurants — naturally, causing a massive commotion in the comments section.

“You won’t catch me eating at no nasty, unprofessional fast-food restaurant,” she says in the video. Her TikTok currently has over 979,000 views as of Sunday.

According to J Mist, the worst fast-food chain is Bojangles.

“This shit is nasty as fuck. You can’t pay me enough to eat this bullshit,” she says in the video. She proceeds to complain about the quality and flavor of the food and drinks as well as the temperament of the people working there.

The second worst fast-food restaurant chain is Checkers/Rally’s. In this case, J Mist says the food is “good as hell.” The problem, she says, is the employees.

“Why every time I pull up, they act like they’ve got a problem with me?” she asks. “How the hell [are] you mad at me that you signed yourself up to flip burgers and fry french fries? That ain’t my damn fault!”

She also chided the restaurant for their double drive-thru, which she says can cause issues, and the employees’ perceived inability to listen to specific customer requests.

Finally, J Mist says the third worst fast food chain is Popeyes.

“Why do the tenders taste like they’ve been in the washer and dryer, and the fries taste like y’all just scooped them off the floor?” she asks.

J Mist’s claims started a debate in the comments section, with many disagreeing with her proclamations.

“Bojangles slander?????? This is new,” one user wrote.

“Lost me at Popeyes,” another added.

“Popeyes be bussin especially their mac and cheese,” stated a third.

That said, some were on J Mist’s side.

“Worked for bojangles bit,” claimed a user. “I tell everyone do not eat there!”

“I’m so glad I’m not the only one with the Popeyes, it’s so overrated,” shared a second.

“Checkers workers are always maddddd,” agreed an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to J Mist via email.