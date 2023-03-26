Temu is taking over the internet — and uprooting workers’ lives in the process.

For context, Temu is an online marketplace primarily used by sellers based in China. As the site boasts incredibly low prices, it has generated considerable online discussion and spurred social media trends like “Temu hauls,” in which users will order a sizable amount of goods from the site and review them.

That said, reviews of the site haven’t all been positive.

Temu is “starting to develop a reputation for undelivered packages, mysterious charges, incorrect orders, and unresponsive customer service,” writes Andrew Chow for Time Magazine. The site currently has 189 Customer Complaints submitted to the Better Business Bureau.

However, these negative reviews don’t seem to be slowing the influx of orders, as evidenced by a recent TikTok from user Scotty (@scotty..pimpin).

In the video, which currently has over 7.8 million views as of Sunday, Scotty shows piles of packages, many of which are wrapped in Temu’s distinctive orange hue.

“I’m gonna need y’all to stop ordering Temu shit, because what the fuck is all this?” asks Scotty in the video. “This is all work!”

In the caption, Scotty adds, “overworking us with #temu.”

At first, commenters chastised the TikToker for complaining about a normal part of their job.

“Looks like u have to do your job,” one user said.

“I’m placing my first order tonight thanks to this tik tok lol,” another commented.

“If that’s my package get to work hunny been waiting too long,” added a third.

While many enjoy their low prices, companies like Temu have come under fire for the potential damage they are causing to the environment through the mass production and shipment of goods.

For their part, Temu claims that environmental sustainability is “one of the ways that we show our commitment” to social responsibility.

“For example, for every delivery made on Temu, we offset carbon emissions so that we compensate for our carbon footprint and do our part to protect the planet,” their website reads.

However, “when asked exactly how the brand offsets emissions, though, no details were offered,” writes Calin Van Paris for Brightly.

On TikTok, some users said that Scotty was justified in complaining about the recent rise in deliveries.

“I want everyone talking trash in the comments to post their job they love and never complain about. Quickly!” joked a user.

“Ignore the haters,” shared a second. “I do the same job. it’s a pain. don’t tell someone to get to work when youve never done their job.”

We’ve reached out to Scotty via TikTok direct message.