‘I got myself my promotion out of this’: Worker sends ‘scary’ email to boss calling out the tasks she does that aren’t her job. She got a promotion

In a viral set of videos, a worker shared how speaking up in an email to her boss got her a promotion.

Kristin (@_kristinlorraine) started the video by saying that she just sent to “scariest email of my life to my boss.”

She explained that she’s been executing a task that isn’t actually part of her job description and that even people three levels above her aren’t required to do.

In the email, Kristin asked for her responsibilities to be reassessed. She pointed out that she’s been running a weekly insurance-related report and calling families.

“It’s come to my attention that this report and the subsequent phone calls fall outside of my scope as a scheduler as its something that not even the lead schedulers do,” Kristin wrote.

She added that she’s an entry-level employee with entry-level pay. Kristin then asked if they can figure out whose responsibility this is, especially given that she’s been helping across departments and would like to free up her time to prioritize the scheduling part of her duties.

“Oh god. I’m so scared. I’m sweating,” Kristin said.

In a follow-up video, Kristin shared that she got more from the email than she expected. First, she said her manager is working to put the task back on the finance team—the team that’s actually supposed to be performing the task.

She said her manager also found out that while Krisitin is at level one in her job, she’s been performing a level three task. Her manager shared that she could use Krisitin’s efforts as justification to get her promoted to level two.

“I got myself my promotion out of this without having to ask,” Kristin said.

The video has more than 1.8 million views and over 500 comments.

While commenters commended Kristin for standing up for herself, they were up in arms that she would only get promoted to level two instead of level three.

“I don’t know girl… If it’s level 3 work & they’re only promoting you to a level 2 & expecting you to still do level 3 work ask for level 3 pay,” a top comment read.

“As a manager, I want to commend you on your bravery and standing up for yourself. You deserve a level three promotion,” a person said.

“That’s a decent boss. she recognizes that you’re capable of the added responsibility and is rewarding you,” a commenter wrote.

Kristin told the Daily Dot that she’s “not afraid of [her] current bosses.” “I was afraid due to social anxiety and previous bad managers, but my current managers are amazing humans,” she said.