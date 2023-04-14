‘Ahhh yes, front desk to an empty office’: Worker says they’re the only person in their office who is not allowed to work from home, has to go into an empty office every day

When the pandemic descended and forced the world into a state of lockdown, one potential silver lining came in the form of working from home.

While many still enjoy this virtual work option, TikToker Ginger (@Ginger_Mami) claims that her company requires her to come and work in an empty office every day. In her video, which has acquired more than 245,000 views as of Friday, Ginger shows a desolate office. A green screen cut-out of Rachel Green from Friends exclaims, “Oh! Lucky me!” as she claps in the corner of the video.

Many similarly isolated workers spoke about their experiences in the comments section.

“Omg I have my people fr,” one viewer shared. “Can we all just get together and all get each other WFH jobs. We’re the ones who deserve it LMAOOOOO.”

“Omfg me,” another user said. “I was hired last year, and everyone who was here at the beginning of the pandemic gets to wfh.”

“Ahhh yes, front desk to an empty office,” a third quipped.

In the comments section, Ginger said that she is tied to the physical office because she is the one who accepts deliveries. But after three years, she has gotten accustomed to her new normal. The Daily Dot reached out to Ginger via Instagram direct message.

But an empty office could provide some perks, like silence and maybe some free coffee. A few commenters said they prefer the pandemic-era offices.

“If I HAVE to go in, I’d actually rather that there not be a lot of people there lol,” a viewer said.

LinkedIn data shows that remote job opportunities shrunk to 14% of all job postings in Nov. 2022, down from the peak of 20% in March 2022. Multiple companies like Apple are trying to get workers in the office three days a week. However, previous attempts at getting workers to return to the office failed dramatically. One TikToker claimed she was the only one to show up when her company asked workers to be in the office two days a week.