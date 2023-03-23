‘Shouldn’t your boss KNOW what you do without asking’: Worker forced to justify why she can work from home

A worker on TikTok claims that her boss asked her to write down “what [she does]” daily in order to justify working remotely.

In a short viral video, user Alija (@ajakupovic) says her boss asked her to prove that she should be able to do her job from home—despite Alija already taking on an outsized workload. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 500,000 views.

In the clip, Alija types on her computer while a text overlay reads, “No, you weren’t the worst boss … but that time I asked you to work from home during the holidays and you asked me to write a list of ‘what I do in a day’ to prove why I should be able to work from home threw me off a bit.”

In the caption, Alija doubled down on the fact that her existing responsibilities should already be clear to her boss.

“Just did the job of 2 people who quit that you never replaced … but that’s only bc you were planning to let me go all along,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alija via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear where she worked and whether or not she was laid off by her company.

Her video, however, sparked comments from a number of viewers who lambasted Alija’s boss—and work culture in general.

“Shouldn’t your boss KNOW what you do without asking,” read the top-liked comment.

To this, Alija responded: “My thoughts exactly.”

“When bosses push back on these requests it really shows that they don’t get it,” wrote another user.

Other commenters shared their own personal experiences working in toxic environments.

“My boss did this when I requested to work from home because my dog had cancer,” said one viewer. “I wanted to WFH to be close to her.”

“Me when I got reprimanded for WFH the week I had minor brain surgery lol,” a further commenter shared.