worker at laptop with caption 'No, you weren't the worst boss...but that time I asked you to work from home during the holidays and you asked me to write a list of 'what I do in a day' to prove why I should be able to work from home threw me off abit' (l) hand writing in notebook with pen (c) worker at laptop with caption 'No, you weren't the worst boss...but that time I asked you to work from home during the holidays and you asked me to write a list of 'what I do in a day' to prove why I should be able to work from home threw me off abit' (r)

PKpix/Shutterstock @ajakupovic/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Shouldn’t your boss KNOW what you do without asking’: Worker forced to justify why she can work from home

‘Just did the job of 2 people who quit that you never replaced...'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Trending

Posted on Mar 23, 2023

A worker on TikTok claims that her boss asked her to write down “what [she does]” daily in order to justify working remotely.

In a short viral video, user Alija (@ajakupovic) says her boss asked her to prove that she should be able to do her job from home—despite Alija already taking on an outsized workload. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 500,000 views. 

@ajakupovic Just did the job of 2 people who quit that you never replaced … but thats only bc you were planning to let me go all along 🫠 #corporatetiktok #corporatelife #officelife #officehumor #office #worklife #work #corporateamerica #corporatemillennial #millennial #newjob #fyp #ottawa ♬ I been drinking – Rea

In the clip, Alija types on her computer while a text overlay reads, “No, you weren’t the worst boss … but that time I asked you to work from home during the holidays and you asked me to write a list of ‘what I do in a day’ to prove why I should be able to work from home threw me off a bit.”

In the caption, Alija doubled down on the fact that her existing responsibilities should already be clear to her boss. 

“Just did the job of 2 people who quit that you never replaced … but that’s only bc you were planning to let me go all along,” she wrote. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alija via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear where she worked and whether or not she was laid off by her company. 

Her video, however, sparked comments from a number of viewers who lambasted Alija’s boss—and work culture in general. 

“Shouldn’t your boss KNOW what you do without asking,” read the top-liked comment. 

To this, Alija responded: “My thoughts exactly.”

“When bosses push back on these requests it really shows that they don’t get it,” wrote another user. 

Other commenters shared their own personal experiences working in toxic environments. 

“My boss did this when I requested to work from home because my dog had cancer,” said one viewer. “I wanted to WFH to be close to her.”

“Me when I got reprimanded for WFH the week I had minor brain surgery lol,” a further commenter shared.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Mar 23, 2023, 7:03 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 