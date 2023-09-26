‘I take the sticker off, and put it next to the original price’: Woolworths customer shows ‘discounted’ price tag. It’s higher than the original price

When bargain shopping, it can be especially disheartening when a “discounted” item has actually had its price raised.

Savvy shoppers hunting for a deal at their local grocery store know the feeling all too well. A deal that looks a little off might prompt a customer to investigate more closely, perhaps pulling back a clearance or discount sticker to find out what the original price was.

One customer did just that at their local Woolworths, finding that the “discounted” price on a box of pastries was in fact $0.25 higher than the original price. In the video posted by @mummakafe, the TikToker shows herself pulling back a bright yellow price tag advertising the discounted rate to reveal the lower “full” price.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mummakafe via comment on the video, as well as to Woolworths via email regarding the video.

Customers have previously shared issues with pricing at the grocery store.

A keen-eyed viewer pointed out that it may be that the white-tagged prices simply have not been updated, as the original price noted on the discount tag is $4.75.

“The white ticket hasn’t been updated and is probably old,” the commenter wrote. “The special ticket actually says non sale price is $4.75.”

Several viewers shared that they were seeing similar tags at their local grocery stores and that it made it difficult to keep track of what products were actually increasing in price.

“They are changing prices more often so we can’t keep track of the price hikes,” one commenter wrote. “Every time I shop things are a different price to the week b4.”

“Yea see a lot of the special tags on the ground where people have removed them to look at the price beneath,” another commented.

“I always check the tags on top but take them off and plce the next to the regular price tag so the public can see them, before they’re changed back,” a third said.

Multiple viewers shared that their local grocery stores have done away with paper or printed price tags, and have moved to using digital price tags to mark merchandise.

“My woolies dont have paper tags anymore,” one user shared. “Its all digital! so you cant check what the previous price was!”

“Now they have digital price tickets at my local one we can’t check anymore,” a second wrote.

“They’ll have digital tickets by the end of the year,” a further user commented. “Then they’ll be safe to up the prices every day.”