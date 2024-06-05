‘I really think I was sold a lemon’: Woman says BMW ‘ruined’ her life, says dealership talked her into buying it

A woman says she her 2019 BMW X3 “ruined” her life. Now she’s issuing a warning to young, prospective buyers.

She says she bought the vehicle from a now-closed down dealership and suspects it sold her a lemon, or a car that has manufacturing issues.

TikToker Kourtlynn Faith (@kourtlynn_) says she went to a car dealership in the hopes of purchasing a Lexus NX.

“If you are a young person looking to buy a new car, like in your 20s, I cannot stress enough how important it is to make the best decision you possibly can,” she starts in her video. “I do not want young people to end up in the same situation I have by buying a car that has literally ruined my … life.”

The clip then shows the German crossover vehicle in question.

“This [expletive] 2019 BMW X3 has ruined my life, and when I tell y’all what I have gone through with this car, you will think twice about what you purchase,” she says.

Faith says she previously had a Lexus and “it was perfectly fine. There was nothing wrong with it.”

She says she went to the dealership hoping to get another Lexus but that a worker “talked me into getting a BMW X3.”

Overall, luxury cars are going to be pricier to repair and maintain that other vehicles. However, Lexus, aka “fancy Toyotas,” have consistently received high marks for their durability. According to RepairPal, BMWs do not.

Red flags while at the dealership

“The dealership only had to two Lexus NXs, but they had like 12 BMW X3s,” she says.

The problems, she says, started soon after she she got home with her new car.

“The month after I brought this [expletive] home, my AC went out. And I was like, ‘OK, I’mma get the AC fixed, fine.’ A month after the AC went out, my brakes had to be replaced, and I was like, ‘This is mad weird. I’ve only had the car for two months, but I’mma get the brakes replaced. … It’s fine.”

The issues with her new purchase, she says, unfortunately, didn’t end there.

“Two weeks after I got the brakes replaced, my engine light came on,” she says. “That is when the cycle of my car either being at the dealership or at a certified BMW mechanic every single month started.”

“Every single time I fixed one problem another problem [happened],” she continues. “For instance, in one month, I spent thousands of dollars fixing my engine light, and then there was a fuel situation, and then there was a leak in my car, like with the coolant and everything.”

Faith says she believes she was sold a lemon. “I’ve contacted a lawyer but the dealership that I bought the car from has now closed down,” she says.

Just because it looks good on paper, doesn’t mean it’s a good car

Faith says that if she had gone with her initial plan of purchasing a Lexus NX, she probably could’ve avoided this mess. She also says she regrets not taking her time and doing more research. She says the deal looked good on paper.

“Just because I was paying $0 down, and it was like a used car with 30,000 miles, did not mean that it was a good purchase,” she says before reiterating her warning.

“That’s why I stress so much, buying a car just because of what it looks like is not as important as the longevity and the amount that it’s gonna cost you,” she says.

She says she’s now driving another Lexus and is currently trying to get rid of the BMW.

“Everybody doesn’t have that privilege. And you don’t want to be upside down in something that you did not have to get in in the first place,” she says.

BMWs don’t hold their value

CarEdge doesn’t have particularly good things to say about BMW’s resale value when compared to other brands and stated that the X3 is no exception.

“Like all BMWs, the X3 depreciate A LOT, and the depreciation doesn’t slow down either,” CarEdge reports. “While they score marginally better than the larger X5, you really need to love it to own it. Our money is with one of the Lexus SUVs, which will likely hold its value better, and be less costly to repair and maintain.”

Toyota vehicles, on the other hand, retain their value much longer than most other brands.

Viewers encouraged others to stick with Honda and Toyota as car brands they should consider for long-term investments.

“Toyota & Honda Only,” one person said. Another replied, “I love my Lexus NX so much! Best car decision”

“Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, and Subaru are the best. Japanese quality is unmatched,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to BMW via email and to Kourtlynn via TikTok comment for further information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.