‘Court states I still need to show up’: Woman says deceased husband is suing her from ‘beyond the grave.’ How is that possible?

A woman left her TikTok audience bewildered when she shared the story of how her husband is suing her “from the grave.”

Featured Video

In her video, which has garnered 338,600 views so far, TikTok user Lucinda (@imagrownupnow) shared the bizarre details of her legal situation.

“I swear you can’t make this [expletive] up,” Lucinda begins.

“My husband who was harassing me for 20 months with a bunch of legal [expletive],” she says. “All I was trying to do was get divorced. Instead he had a heart attack and died. So now I’m a widow.”

Advertisement

But the story doesn’t end there. Lucinda says that months before his passing, her husband filed a small claims suit against her.

“He filed a small claims suit against me claiming $4,200 worth of vet bills for our 15-year-old cat,” she explains.

Despite his death, Lucinda is still dealing with the lawsuit.

“Even though he has died, the court states that I still need to show up for mandatory mediation,” she says.

Advertisement

Lucinda is outraged. Like most, she assumed the case would die with him.

“So this [expletive] is still harassing me and suing me from the grave,” she concludes. “It’s [expletive] crazy.”

Husband continues to haunt her

In more recent videos, Lucinda provided updates and responded to questions about her situation. She explained that even after submitting her late husband’s death certificate, she was still required to attend the mediation.

Advertisement

The small claims court proceedings took place over Zoom, and since her husband obviously couldn’t attend, the judge dismissed the case.

However, Lucinda’s legal troubles aren’t over yet. She said her late husband’s family is now involved, claiming ownership of his assets—assets that should rightfully belong to her as his widow.

Lucinda continues sharing updates on her TikTok account.

What happens when the plaintiff to a lawsuit passes away?

According to a blog from the Official Journal of the DuPage County Bar Association, a plaintiff’s death immediately puts a lawsuit on hold.

Advertisement

“The plaintiff’s attorney should act quickly to appoint a personal representative in the probate court and then amend the complaint to substitute the personal representative as the plaintiff,” the journal states.

In Lucinda’s case, however, she implied the lawsuit was dismissed entirely. The Daily Dot has contacted her to find out more.

Viewers give their advice

In the comments, viewers were outraged about what the TikToker has had to go through. Some shared their thoughts, other advice on how to deal with the situation.

Advertisement

“Well you all are still married so if you owe him $, it’s now technically your $,” wrote one user. “I’d just write myself a check and take it to the bank to show you’ve paid!”

“Tell them to send it directly to the cemetery addressed to him,” advised another. “I left a desk note holder on my husband’s grave so people would leave bills etc. So far no notes but it’s still there just in case.”

“Well, if it’s mandatory for one it’s mandatory for both,” morbidly joked a third. “Show up. Case dismissed.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lucinda (@imagrownupnow) via TikTok direct message and comments for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.