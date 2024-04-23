‘This why I can’t find my celtic salt in store????’: Viewers are outraged after woman brags about making $20K in profit by reselling salt

An Amazon seller has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a unique and lucrative side hustle that’s left many consumers outraged—reselling salt.

The video, posted on Mar. 28 by TikTok user Jasmine (@jashustles), shows Jasmine and her boyfriend clearing out shelves of Celtic Sea Salt at a Whole Foods store and later packing them up for resale on Amazon.

The text overlay on the video boasts, “Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling literally SALT on Amazon.”

In the clip, they fill two shopping carts with the sought-after salt. Back at home, the couple is seen storing the salt in dozens of boxes and bags, readying them for shipment and sale.

Jasmine’s video description reveals the alleged profit margin: “We were buying these for around $4-$6 per pack and they sold for over $30-$50 on Amazon. They were TikTok viral for a little while so consumers were going crazy trying to buy this specific salt!”

In the comments section, the TikTok community expressed their frustration and anger, blaming the couple for the scarcity of Celtic Sea Salt in their local stores.

“This is why i can’t find any celtic salt in store???” one commenter wrote.

We went crazy ngl 💰🛒 Hey guyss, my name is Jasmine and I started selling on Amazon in January 2023 and generated over 6 figures in sales my FIRST YEAR 🥳 I eventually taught my boyfriend in September 2023 and i'm such a great teacher that his FIRST MONTH selling on Amazon, he made 20K IN SALES 🤭 mind you he had NO EXPERIENCE AT ALL Now this product we found here was one of our winning products! SALT 🧂 We were buying these for around $4-$6 per pack and they sold for over $30-$50 on Amazon. They were tiktok viral for a little while so consumers were going crazy trying to buy this specific salt! We made soo much money off of these on top of other brand name products that we were selling on our store at the time 💰

“Explains why I can’t find this brand in stores thank u,” a second added.

“I’m so mad this blew up on TikTok I can’t find it anywhere now,” a third said.

“This is so incredibly selfish and disgusting,” another remarked.

One commenter went as far as to call the practice illegal. They wrote, “It’s called price gouging. I hope feds or other agency will take care of her.”

According to Florida state law, price gouging is a practice specifically related to raising prices during periods of declared state of emergency.

Reselling supermarket products on Amazon has become a popular side gig. Recently, one TikToker revealed she found success buying Miracle Whip for $3.29 and reselling it on Amazon for $15, while another TikToker claims she quit her job to resell food from Sam’s Club on the e-commerce giant’s platform.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jasmine (@jashustles) via her email and to Amazon via the press email contact listed on their website.

