‘This is why i barely order off Amazon’: Woman resells Miracle Whip for $15 a jar as a ‘beginner Amazon reseller.’ Her profit is unbelievable

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to make some extra money on the side, TikTok is the place to be. The video-sharing platform has long been known as a gold mine of short videos featuring various money-making hacks and tricks, more commonly referred to as “side hustles” by its users.

In the latest installment of this genre of videos, TikTok user Sha Baker (@shashaw1) shared her money-making plan—reselling Kraft Miracle Whip on Amazon.

Posted on April 13, the TikTok begins with a text-to-speech voice declaring, “Let’s go find stuff to resell on Amazon as a beginner Amazon Seller,” as footage rolls of Baker perusing the aisles of an Ollie’s store. The scene transitions to Baker in her car, displaying her purchase: a jar of Kraft Miracle Whip dressing with olive oil, priced at $3.29.

What follows is screen-recorded footage of Baker’s research as she compares prices on Amazon. What does she find? A seller offering the same condiment for a jaw-dropping $15 a jar.

The text-to-speech narration chimes in, “Did that say $15 a jar? I paid $3.29 per jar. I got 12 jars for a total of $39.47. Profit of $63.36. It’s too easy to believe.”

At the time of writing this article, the lowest price for a jar of Miracle Whip with olive oil listed on Amazon was $14.50, closely aligning with the figure mentioned in the video.

Although the video lacks concrete proof of Baker’s successful resale, she asserts in the comments section that she swiftly sold out of her initial 15 jars and proceeded to restock her inventory.

Responses to Baker’s video have been mixed, with some viewers expressing disbelief at the notion of reselling groceries on Amazon.

“Never would i have seen the day someone scalping groceries, you are what’s wrong with the world,” one commenter remarked.

“Who the hell buys groceries on amazon,” a second added.

“This why i barely order off amazon,” another commenter wrote.

Since its posting, the video has raked in over 282,200 views. But Sha Baker’s Miracle Whip hustle is just one of many creative side hustles currently circulating on TikTok.

In one viral video, a TikToker showcased an app that offers a wide variety of part-time jobs with free registration.

In another side-hustle story covered by the Daily Dot, a TikToker described how he became a Beanie Baby Organizer at a Circle K store, earning him an extra $25 an hour.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sha Baker via email for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.