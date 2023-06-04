‘When they go low, I go LOWER’: Woman shares how she ‘poisoned’ her food because her roommates kept stealing it

A U.K.-based woman revealed in a viral TikTok how she kept her roommates from stealing her food–by adding salt into everything.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Sarah (@saatje32). The clip started off with a throwback to when she “poisoned” her roommates two years ago because they kept stealing her food. The poison? Adding salt to everything.

Flash forward and the content creator gave a demonstration of how she did this. First, she revealed a carton of organic British skimmed milk. Next, she unveiled the container of Saxa table salt. She then poured the table salt into the milk. After taking a whiff, she added more and shook the container.

She wrote in the caption, “And I have absolutely no regrets and yes someone drank it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via TikTok comment. The video garnered over 224,000 views as of Sunday, where viewers shared what they would’ve added instead of salt.

“I would have put scentless washing powder,” one viewer shared.

“Should have used some beach and powder soap,” a second recommended.

“Tbh I don’t mind sharing food but for giggles I’d swap the salt for laxatives,” a third wrote.

“I would have put rat glue or rubbing alcohol but that’s just me,” a fourth stated.

In addition, others revealed what they or someone they know did to stop people from using their stuff.

“My brother’s housemate kept using his shampoo, so he put some bleach into it,” one person revealed.

“In uni someone kept putting their FINGERS in this tub of vanilla butter cream my friend had so we mixed in a bunch of mayo in and then it stopped,” a second said.

However, since so many people in the comments kept suggesting putting laxatives in the milk, this begs the question—is using laxatives to spike a drink legal?

According to a TikToker dubbed the “Labor Lawyer,” it is absolutely illegal to knowingly spike a drink with laxatives as it’s essentially “setting a trap” to harm the person.