‘I could vomit at who my most compatible was’: Woman gets matched with brother on Hinge

A woman claimed that Hinge suggested she meet up with her brother—whom the app deemed “most compatible” for her.

In a roughly minute-long TikTok, user Dani (@danikravette) shows viewers her online profile and who the dating app thought she’d pair well with. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 372,000 views.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dani via TikTok comment. In her video, Dani tells viewers that she initially deleted hinge because she was “starting to get people who looked like they could commit murder.” Upon redownloading it, however, she was shocked at the app’s recommendation.

“I could vomit at who my most compatible was,” she explains before showing viewers her brother’s profile.

Dani then jokes that her brother—Jordan— is “super cute,” which apparently “runs in the family.”

“I guess we are compatible in the sense that we share the same parents,” she continues. “Anyways, while I go pick up my vomit on the floor from this: My brother’s single.”

According to Elite Daily, Hinge uses something called the Gale-Shapley algorithm to match users with potential dates who meet their preferences. To work, the algorithm takes into account all the info you and your potential match feed into your respective profiles and offers users a new “most compatible” match each day.

Dani’s saga, however, prompted a number of viewers to share horror stories of who Hinge attempted to match them with.

“My ex showed up as my most compatible,” wrote one viewer. “Immediately no.”

“Hinge LMK I was most compatible with a guy I was dating for 4 months and met on Bumble while he was dating another woman who he got engaged to,” shared another TikToker.

Meanwhile, several others tried to shoot their shot with Jordan.

“Where is Jordan located?” read one comment.

“I wish I got most compatible with [him],” said another user.