‘$160 for the battery’: Blue-collar woman eats pizza on break thanks to this Crock-pot and Milwaukee lunch tool combo. Not everyone’s on board

A woman is viral after sharing that she uses a Crock-pot to cook warm pizza while on her shift. Viewers are skeptical.

In the clip, which has amassed 319,900 views, TikTok user @user898533577367 starts the video by dedicating it to the “blue-collar baddies out there—and men, I guess.”

She then proceeded to show viewers a Crock-pot, heated lunchbox, and Milwaukee-brand portable outlet and battery. “[Expletive] watch this!” she shouts, before taking a bite out of some tasty looking pizza. “Do you hear the [expletive] crunch?” she asks. “Get you one of these.”

Viewer reception was mixed

Some viewers were unsure. “Those heat really slow, so I carry around a gas stove and I usually cook up a meal on site instead of reheating,” one wrote. “It’s a game changer.”

While another lamented about how expensive the hack was, noting that its $160 for a Milwaukee battery.

But despite some negativity, others were more receptive to the creator’s discovery.

“I’m not a blue-collar baddie, but I work night shift in a patrol car, and you may have just changed my life,” one wrote. “You had me at the cheese pull,” another added. “Now looking for one of these.”

“I’m the laborer that always brings the microwave to the job site,” a third shared. “NOT ANYMORE!!! Thank you!!”

While a fourth added, “My husband says hot food hits different when you work outside. This is necessary.”

Furthermore, a fifth commenter simply said, “Thank you for your service.”

Can you heat pizza with a Crock-pot?

While it’s clearly possible to heat at least some pizza in a Crock-pot, there are a few things that you should bear in mind. Firstly, as a Quora user points out, a Crock-pot is a slow cooker, so not a lot will happen when you first put the pizza in.

Consequently, as a TikTok commenter adds, if you’re on a limited break at work, like half an hour or 20 minutes, the pizza might not be ready in time.

And thirdly, as Slow Cooking Perfected notes, it might be difficult to get the desired crispiness if you cook pizza in a Crock-pot. It’s possible that the topping might produce too much liquid, leading to the pizza becoming soggy.

TikTok, Crock-pot, and Milwaukee didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

