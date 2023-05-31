‘Shh, they dont know i know this’: McDonald’s customer has 9,000 points. So she puts her orders in one at a time

If you’re a McDonald’s stan, there’s a good chance you’ve already used the chain’s mobile application to rack up reward points to later redeem for some complimentary grub.

However, you may have also noticed that Mickey D’s has some stipulations on how those reward points are used. According to the chain’s website, customers interested in using their points for deals can only redeem one deal item per order, regardless of how many points they’ve accrued.

So if you’ve been stacking up those points for months and planned on grabbing yourself a feast without cracking open your wallet, you’re out of luck.

Or, you could use the same loophole that TikToker @abbizl utilized in her now-viral video.

The loophole boils down to some fine print reading. Notice how the website says patrons can only receive one deal per order? The key to redeeming all of those points is to place separate orders.

In her video, @abbizl shows herself and two others holding multiple receipts and bags filled with McDonald’s food items. She writes in a text overlay of the video: “When you have to order each item individually to use up your points.”

In the comments section, one viewer seemed confused by the video, asking, “wait, if you go inside can you redeem all at once?! I’m at 115k points.”

The TikToker responded: “I actually don’t have the app, my cousin used almost all of his but he had to do one item per order. So, no not all at once technically.” In response to another commenter, she adds that she and her companions used around 9,000 points.

Other viewers said there were limitations on how soon they could redeem another reward.

“Here you have to either wait an hour [or] the next day,” one commenter said.

“Interesting, we were able to do multiple right after the other, idk how the app works tho my cousin was the one that made the orders,” @abbizl responded.

Another commenter expressed frustration that McDonald’s doesn’t allow customers to use up all of their points in a single transaction: “i hate how McD dose this like bruh I wanna use all 39K points I have,” they wrote.

Speculatively speaking, it seems possible for this option to be afforded to customers in the future, judging by the language used on the MyMcDonald’s Rewards FAQs page.

“At this time, you are limited to redeeming one reward per order,” the fast food giant writes.

The Daily Dot contacted @abizzl via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.