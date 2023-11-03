‘If a friend told you this story, what would you tell her?’: Woman discovers her boyfriend of 2 years has Hinge and says he forgot to delete it

A woman went viral on TikTok for posting a storytime video about finding the Hinge app on her boyfriend’s phone. She says he just forgot to delete the app, but viewers say he’s cheating.

The user, @rose_n_gunses, has reached over 2.3 million views and 169,000 likes on her video by Friday afternoon.

@rose_n_gunses starts her video explaining that she and her boyfriend have been together for two years. She says they were scrolling on his phone watching TikTok together, and when her boyfriend closed out of the app she noticed that he had the app Hinge downloaded.

“I asked him, was that Hinge?” she says, and claims her boyfriend responds that he “forgot he had it.”

“He goes to the bathroom, he comes back, and I was like, ‘OK one question,’” she adds. She says she asked her boyfriend whether or not he just had the app downloaded, or if he had an active account.

“He says, ‘I have an active account on the app.'”

Next the two talked about him having an account and she says he offered to delete it, and that he’s not active on it. “It was just he forgot about it,” she says.

She adds that she communicated to her boyfriend how this made her feel insecure and that he is “looking for a backup.”

Then she says her boyfriend claims to say he “deleted it.”

“I later on asked if he deleted the app or the account,” she says. He only deleted the app, she says her boyfriend says he “forgot about the account.”

“What do I think?” she says smiling, ending her video.

Viewers in the comment section immediately assume her boyfriend is lying to her and encourage her to break up with him.

“I’m sorry, two years?? You don’t forget two years,” a comment with over 72,000 likes says.

Another commenter says, “If you had a friend tell you this story what would you think?”

@rose_n_gunses responds, “Ugh that’s a great way to look at it!”

“Ask to see his last message date, lol,” one admits.

“Better to waste 2 years than longer than that,” one suggests, “Leave him and don’t look back.”

