‘They think I’m glued behind the counter’: Wingstop worker calls out customers who stare at her while she eats on lunch break

Workers need to eat too.

That was the message behind a Wingstop employee who posted a TikTok video about customers staring at her during her lunch break.

Kennedy, known as @kaay2fiine on TikTok, posted a video during her lunch break at Wingstop, with an on-screen caption reading, “POV you are the customer staring at me eat my lunch in awe like I’m not allowed to sit down and eat just like you.” The video has amassed more than 286,000 views on TikTok since it was posted on Saturday.

“It’s like they think I’m glued behind the counter,” she added in a caption.

Users with experience at a wide variety of food service jobs said they could relate to customers judging or disrupting lunch breaks.

“Or when you take a sip of water at the counter and they look at you crazy,” said one user. “Baby I can’t be thirsty?”

“No, but someone literally complained to our managers that one of my coworkers was taking a lunch break,” said another user. “Like damn we can’t be hungry now?”

“A customer once walked up to me and said, ‘That looks soooo good,'” someone else recalled. “Like sir, leave me alone, please.”

“Lol for real and they expect you to get up during your lunch break to take their order,” another observed. “Uhn uhn get somebody else to do it.”

A user named Alina said her previous workplaces had a remedy for this problem. “All my old managers had us eat or drink in the back because they didn’t wanna deal with customers nonsense.”

One user admitted she could not work at Wingstop. “I would have wings in my pockets,” she wrote. Kennedy responded with several crying with laughter emojis. “Please get out of here.”

