A woman on TikTok is going viral for a multipart saga that sounds almost too good to be true: She said she bought her dream car—online—for under $2,000.

User @bbturo said she was desperate for a new ride. Her current car, she claimed, had no A/C, busted windows, and felt more like a “sauna on wheels.” So when she spotted a yellow Volkswagen at an online auction, she jumped—without telling her husband.

Eventually, she came clean. The car, she said, was her dream, so she was all in and eagerly awaiting delivery day.

“I know it’s not going to be perfect, I just want it to work,” she said.

But did @bbturo really score the deal of the decade, or did she just buy herself a lemon? As of Thursday, the most-watched video in her series, where she finally sees the car in person, had racked up over 2.8 million views.

A $2K dream? Maybe so

At first, things looked dicey. The transporter delivering the car was pulled over for an inspection, delaying drop-off by two hours. “I just hope my car doesn’t get stranded somewhere,” she said.

Plenty of viewers probably assumed the worst. But later that day, after @bbturo got off work, the car was there, waiting for her.

And to her surprise, it wasn’t a disaster—it was love at first sight.

Sure, the driver’s side was scraped, and the check engine light was on. But to @bbturo, those were minor issues—ones her mechanic husband could likely fix for cheap.

“It’s a little bit dented, but that’s totally fine,” she said.

The interior? Spotless black leather with a convertible top. It had a working A/C, rearview cameras, and a functioning radio—luxuries her old car didn’t offer. The car ran, looked good doing it, and had a TDI engine, the kind found in Audis and Volkswagens, which she believed would give it serious longevity.

It helped that her husband could handle any future repairs.

In the end, the gamble paid off. TikTok loves a lucky break—and @bbturo just might be the internet’s newest folk hero for pulling one off.

TDI engines are known for their longevity

Not all car engines are known for longevity, but that’s not the case with TDI engines. With proper maintenance (something @bbturo likely has covered, thanks to her mechanic husband), these engines are known to go the distance—even pushing 500,000 or 600,000 miles.

@bbturo, new ride isn’t anywhere near that yet—it showed up with just 94,000 miles on the odometer. Over on the r/tdi subreddit, one Redditor said their wife’s TDI-powered car had already clocked more than 516,000 miles.

“They’re crazy reliable [when] treated right,” they wrote.

Another chimed in: “If maintained properly and treated to clean fluids (such as high-quality diesel fuel), it could easily last well over 250,000 miles.”

Part of the secret, according to Big Bear Engine Company, is how these engines are built. TDIs use heavy-duty parts and run at lower RPMs, meaning they can deliver solid performance without high revs, cutting down on long-term wear and tear.

Yes, a lot depends on how the car is driven and cared for. But compared to her last “sauna on wheels,” @bbturo’s new whip already feels like an upgrade—and one that could stick around for the long haul.

Viewers say she hit the car jackpot

In the comment section of @bbturo’s video, viewers cheered her on.

“What a diesel!!!!!! Omg jackpot,” one wrote.

“Diesel, even better, congratulations,” another added.

“94k for a diesel is nothing,” a third commenter wrote.

“Best of luck! This is also my dream car, or a 1973 baby blue with a white top,” a fourth viewer echoed. “I hope you post updates on fixing her up.”

It’s been five days since @bbturo’s last update on her car, but so far, she’s happy with her find.

“I’d be suspicious of water damage,” one viewer warned the content creator. But to this comment, @bbturo responded that there are “no signs” of flood damage so far.

TikTok loves a good underdog story—and for now, @bbturo seems to be living hers out behind the wheel.

“I’m so jealous it hurts,” one TikTok user quipped.

“For the price, great buy!” another said.

“That’s a beautiful car,” a third viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bbturo via TikTok comment and to Volkswagen through email.

