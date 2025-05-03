Being a homeowner has many benefits, but it also comes with responsibilities like the upkeep of your house. Fortunately, an expert on TikTok is offering a variety of tips to help keep your home maintenance on track—this time it has to do with plumbing.

Featured Video

The Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts) have over 870,000 followers who look to them for ways to “save money and protect their home.” The TikTok account has previously gone viral for videos in which they warn against popular cockroach sprays and share the best way to get rid of mold in the shower.

The home expert account recently shared a warning against yet another common product that can be found at Home Depot.

“Oh god, don’t do it! Don’t do it,” the creator says as he follows a man around the store. The stranger goes to the self-checkout and purchases the item he was carrying.

Advertisement

The TikToker then points to a bottle of sewer line cleaner and says, “So as you saw, he’s spending $24 on a gallon of the Main Line Opener made by Green Gobbler.”

He explains why he’s against the product. “So here’s the problem,” he says. “What most homeowners don’t know about these main line openers or main line cleaners is that they’re only going to attack paper and baby wipes. But underlying causes of mainline sewers is typically roots and harsh clogs.”

The creator adds that these drain cleaning products will never work for major clogs. At best, they offer a temporary solution.

Advertisement

Instead, he advises people to spend some more money, which according to him is an extra $30, and call a local plumber to truly resolve the issue.

Viewers are skeptical about calling a plumber

The TikToker’s video received over 48,000 views. However, viewers disagreed with the expert on this one, especially with his suggestion to call a plumber. Several pointed out that plumbing services are nowhere near as cheap as the TikToker claims them to be.

“Yeah, good luck with that. In my area, just to diagnose and a simple snake of the [sewer] line, I got multiple quotes, and the cheapest one was $400,” a top comment reads.

Advertisement

“Where do you live that $50 gets [your] main line cleaned out? Let me get that number,” another viewer said.

How well does Green Gobbler work?

Reviews on Home Depot for this drain cleaning product are mixed. The majority of reviewers give the cleaner five stars, with many praising it for being the only product that works on their clogged sewer lines.

“Conventional drain cleaners usually just open a partial flow. Green Gobbler Main Line Opener, about a half bottle left to work overnight, is the product that most consistently clears the drain,” claims one satisfied customer.

Advertisement

However, several claim that the product does nothing for their sewer lines. This appears to be especially true when it comes to clogs that result from a buildup of anything that isn’t paper.

“Did nothing. Had large hair clog that plumber took out. Don’t waste your money,” one says.

“My toilet was clogged. Plunging did not work, so I tried Green Gobbler. It was useless, and I will be requesting a refund,” another shares.

Keeping your sewer drains clean

It is important to keep the sewer drains of your home clear of any debris. This ensures you can properly dispose of waste and also helps avoid high plumbing costs.

Advertisement

Keep your drains flowing freely by being careful with what you flush down the drain. Never flush solid items, and make sure all non-food waste ends up in the garbage can.

Using high-volume flushers can help dispose of waste more effectively, and regularly cleaning sewer lines can prevent a buildup of debris that may result in clogs. However, be careful of overusing chemical cleaners as these can erode your pipes over time.

Finally, make sure that there are no trees or plants encroaching on your sewer line, as roots can clog or even rupture the pipes by growing into them.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the Twin Home Experts via TikTok direct message and to Green Gobbler via online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.